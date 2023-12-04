Pharmacy Brands Canada unveils First Independent Pharmacist-Led Clinic Model

EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Pharmacy Brands Canada, Canada's Fastest Growing Banner program, is proud to announce the launch of its new world class Pharmacist-Led Clinic model, located in Sherwood Park, Alberta. Designed to enhance patient care, enable pharmacists to work to their full scope of practice, and streamline pharmacy workflow, this marks a significant milestone for community pharmacists and the critical role they play in primary care.

"We strongly feel that pharmacists can play a major role in filling the existing gap in primary care". Says Jon Johnson, President, and CEO of Pharmacy Brands Canada. Our Pharmacy Clinic model provides an innovative and modern model that supports pharmacists to offer additional health services to their communities. We look forward to introducing this model to more communities, enhancing access to primary care for Canadians nationwide."

Pharmacy Brands Canada is committed to providing its banner members with comprehensive clinical resources and support, enabling them to successfully launch Pharmacist-Led Clinics within their local communities.

"Pharmacists are equipped to close the gap in accessing primary care. We know it isn't as simple as changing your sign and adding additional work to an already full plate. We've curated a robust toolkit, extending beyond minor ailment treatment algorithms by providing extra resources, instruction and practice at the diagnosis step" Says Dr. Pauwlina Cyca, Senior Advisor of Pharmacy Services at Pharmacy Brands Canada.

"Consolidating community pharmacy practice and clinical primary care also requires a redesign in workflow and triage. We have provided guidance and resources to assist in keeping you organized and on track. We have also ensured we close the loop on follow up and referral should you identify any red flags, making the minor ailment no longer minor."

Additional robust support includes:

An expert design team that will assist in finding a location, executing floor plans, renderings, and interior fixtures.

Custom and strategic marketing support.

Technology and workflow solutions to support the execution of a Pharmacist-Led Clinic.

About Pharmacy Brands Canada

Pharmacy Brands Canada is Canada's fastest growing Pharmacy Banner Program with over 180 locations across Canada. With no banner fees and full banner support, Pharmacy Brands Canada is committed to providing independent pharmacies the tools, resources, and support to reach their individual success in the communities they serve. They will be expanding into the Ontario market in early 2024.

