Pharmacy Brands Canada Expands to 250th Location Coast to Coast in Canada

EDMONTON, AB, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Pharmacy Brands Canada is thrilled to announce the opening of its 250th banner location in Canada, marking a major milestone for the organization. This significant expansion reflects our commitment to delivering accessible, high-quality healthcare services to communities nationwide. We are proud to partner with all our member locations—providing the tools, resources, and dedicated support they need to achieve their individual goals.

Chatham's Value Drug Mart - Chatham, Ontario (CNW Group/Pharmacy Brands Canada)

Our expansion in Ontario continues with the official opening of the first Value Drug Mart in the province—a trusted and historic brand well-established in Western Canada—and the introduction of the Peoples Pharmacy banner. These new additions strengthen our presence in Ontario and reinforce our dedication to serving Canadian patients with excellence.

"Our banner members are passionate and deeply committed to patient care, and we are honoured to reach this milestone with them as partners in this journey," said Jon Johnson, CEO of Pharmacy Brands Canada. "We look forward to continuing to grow and serve our communities with the utmost care and professionalism."

With a robust network of 250 locations now spanning coast to coast, Pharmacy Brands Canada proudly showcases its enduring dedication to fostering innovation, upholding excellence in healthcare delivery, and maintaining a deep-rooted commitment to the sustained success of independent pharmacies across the nation.

We are also proud to be a Canadian company that partners exclusively with Canadian-owned wholesalers. We look forward to continuing to support our pharmacy owners and the patients they serve from coast to coast.

