EDMONTON, AB, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Pharmacy Brands Canada, the fastest-growing pharmacy banner program in Canada, is thrilled to announce its expansion into Ontario with the addition of its 200th location, Baywest Pharmacy, in Ajax, Ontario.

"Joining Pharmacy Brands Canada has been one of the best decisions for my pharmacy. Their unparalleled expertise and personalized support have made the transition to their banner program seamless and stress-free. I'm honoured to be their 200th store!" - Shaheda Bhaidu, Owner and Pharmacist at Baywest Pharmacy.

Pharmacy Brands Canada Celebrates 200th Pharmacy Milestone with Expansion into Ontario Post this From left to right: Jon Johnson, President and CEO of Pharmacy Brands Canada; Shaheda Bhaidu, Owner of Baywest Pharmacy; and Tim Webster, Senior Director of Business and Operations. (CNW Group/Pharmacy Brands Canada)

This expansion represents a significant milestone for Pharmacy Brands Canada, which has experienced significant growth in Western Canada over the past three years and is proud to expand across Eastern Canada. In the upcoming year, it plans to expand its presence in Eastern Canada by opening several additional locations.

We are thrilled to reach our 200th location milestone! Since starting Pharmacy Brands Canada in 2020, our goal has been to be Western Canada's most sought-after pharmacy banner program. Thanks to our fantastic team, members, and partners, we've not only achieved this but exceeded expectations. Our focus on member needs, delivering value, and driving economic growth has made our vision a reality. Now, as we expand across Canada, we're excited for what the future holds." - Jon Johnson, President and CEO of Pharmacy Brands Canada.

Pharmacy Brands Canada is proud to extend its industry-leading economic support to independent pharmacies in Ontario and Eastern Canada. Its comprehensive program, including marketing, pharmacy services, operational support, and category management, is further strengthened by the addition of its strategic partnership with Kohl and Frisch, a renowned name in Canada's healthcare distribution sector. This partnership underscores our unwavering commitment to supporting pharmacies across Canada.

For more information about Pharmacy Brands Canada, please visit: www.pharmacybrandscanada.com

About Pharmacy Brands Canada

Pharmacy Brands Canada is Canada's fastest-growing pharmacy banner program, with over 200 locations across Canada. With no banner fees and full banner support, Pharmacy Brands Canada is committed to providing independent pharmacies with the tools, resources, and support to achieve success in the communities they serve.

SOURCE Pharmacy Brands Canada

For further information: Contact us at [email protected]