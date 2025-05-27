MONTREAL, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - The Pharmaceutical Sciences Group (PSG) and the Canadian Alliance for Skills and Training in Life Sciences (CASTL), today announced a partnership to jointly offer training programs for Canada's life sciences sector. The partnership unites CASTL's coast-to-coast training facilities and globally recognized NIBRT-licensed programs with PSG's 50 years of professional development expertise to advance the pharmaceutical industry through member training and development. The two organizations will work together to upskill the current workforce, train new talent, and provide valuable knowledge and practical skills for those looking to build their career in Canada's biomanufacturing sector.

As a first phase of their partnership, the two organizations have codeveloped a biomanufacturing training course focused on regulatory compliance. The course will integrate key concepts from process development and regulatory filing to biomanufacturing process monitoring and control. The two‑day program, blending PSG's best-in-class theory modules with CASTL's globally recognized hands‑on training model, will be offered at CASTL's GMP‑simulated facility in Montreal.

Designed for industry employees in entry level to middle management roles and with prior experience in biomanufacturing, the program's inaugural cohort is scheduled for fall 2025. The comprehensive curriculum will include modules covering the Canadian and international regulatory landscape and regulatory CMC (Chemistry Manufacturing and Controls), and then dive into cleanroom operations and end-to-end biomanufacturing operations, including upstream, downstream, and fill-finish processing.

Participants will acquire an advanced understanding of how daily operations are guided by the regulatory framework to ensure product quality and patient safety, and the ability to embed proactive quality and validation practices in daily operations.

Successful graduates will earn a jointly branded certificate and digital badge as evidence of the competencies acquired.

Quotes

"As Canada scales up its investment in life sciences and biomanufacturing, developing a workforce with the right technical and regulatory capabilities is essential. This partnership brings together CASTL's national training infrastructure and exclusive access to globally recognized NIBRT curriculum with PSG's deep industry experience in training and regulatory strategy. The result is a focused, industry-aligned solution that delivers the practical skills and talent pipeline companies need to compete and grow in a fast-evolving sector." - Penny Walsh-McGuire, CEO, CASTL

"As Canada's life sciences and biomanufacturing sector continues to expand, upskilling our workforce is essential to building a resilient and competitive industry. Through this partnership, PSG and CASTL combine decades of expertise and national reach to help industry meet that demand, building a unified training pathway that strengthens regulatory compliance, improves product quality, and ultimately benefits patients nationwide." - Amanda Wright, Executive Director, PSG

Interested individuals can sign up now to be the first to receive course dates and registration information. PSG members receive exclusive pricing and first right of refusal when registration opens.

About the Pharmaceutical Sciences Group (PSG)

The PSG is a Canadian non-profit organization based in Markham, Ontario. As a neutral platform serving pharmaceutical professionals since 1971, the PSG is dedicated to the advancement of the pharmaceutical industry through the training and development of its members. They offer a host of services including in-person and online training workshops, large-scale conferences, free seminars and networking events, employment support, and much more.

About the Canadian Alliance for Skills and Training in Life Sciences (CASTL)

The Canadian Alliance for Skills and Training in Life Sciences (CASTL) is Canada's biomanufacturing training partner, dedicated to developing skilled talent to drive the country's thriving biomanufacturing sector. With state-of-the-art, GMP-simulated facilities from coast to coast (in Charlottetown, PE; Montreal QC, and Vancouver, BC), CASTL delivers hands-on, industry-informed training alongside flexible online learning. As Canada's exclusive provider of National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT) programs, CASTL offers world-class education with support from adMare BioInnovations and its adMare Academy, shaping the next generation of life sciences professionals.

