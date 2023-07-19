PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY VETERAN JOINS NETRAMARK ADVISORY BOARD

TORONTO, July 19, 2023 /CNW/ - NetraMark Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "NetraMark") (CSE: AIAI) (OTCQB: AINMF) (Frankfurt: 8TV) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. MaryAnne Rizk to its strategic advisory board. With her significant industry experience and expertise, MaryAnne's addition to the advisory board will further strengthen NetraMark's ability to deliver its innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) based offerings and drive business growth.

Dr. Rizk is a highly accomplished professional with a career spanning over two decades. She has held key leadership roles in renowned organizations including Chief Strategy Officer at Medable, Sr. VP at IQVIA, Global VP CRO Strategic Alliance Partner Business at Oracle and Global Program Director at Medidata Solutions. Dr. Rizk was awarded with the PharmaVOICE 100 most inspiring leaders as a leading change agent in 2021. Dr. Rizk has a deep understanding of the evolving pharmaceutical industry landscape with expertise in digital, data and driving innovation across partnerships which makes her a valuable asset to the NetraMark advisory board.

Dr Rizk serves on a number of industry advisory councils and memberships including Chief , CNS Summit , Decentralized Trials Research Alliance (DTRA), Drug Information Association (DIA), Forbes Tech Council and the Galien Foundation . She earned her PhD, Masters and Bachelor of Engineering at Stevens Institute of Technology and has focused her expertise to provide the biopharma industry access to leading innovations that provide the acceleration of drug development to patients powered by innovative SaaS platforms. As a member of the NetraMark advisory board, Dr. Rizk will play an important role in guiding the Company's strategic direction, leveraging her expertise to enhance NetraMark's industry presence. Her market knowledge and proven track record in driving growth will empower NetraMark to accelerate the utilization of AI within the clinical trial process.

"I am thrilled to be joining the NetraMark advisory board," said Dr. Rizk. "NetraMark is at the forefront of delivering innovative AI solutions for the pharmaceutical industry and I am excited to contribute to their vision and help shape the future of the industry. I look forward to collaborating with the exceptional team at NetraMark to drive impactful strategies and foster business growth."

NetraMark President, Josh Spiegel, expressed his enthusiasm regarding Dr. Rizk's appointment, stating, "We are honored to welcome Dr. Rizk to our advisory board. Her wealth of experience and expertise in the pharmaceutical field will provide valuable insights as we continue to evolve and expand our business. MaryAnne's appointment aligns with our commitment to delivering cutting-edge strategies that drive measurable results. We are confident that her contributions will help to accelerate our growth trajectory and cement our position as an industry leader."

About NetraMark

NetraMark is a company focused on being a leader in the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) / Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the Pharmaceutical industry. Its product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI / ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as accurately classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and / or efficacy of treatment.

Company contact information: Swapan Kakumanu - CFO, [email protected], 403-681-2549