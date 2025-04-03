NETRAMARK AND WORLDWIDE CLINICAL TRIALS ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT TO TRANSFORM CLINICAL TRIAL DESIGN WITH AI-POWERED PRECISION

TORONTO, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - NetraMark Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "NetraMark") (CSE: AIAI) (OTCQB: AINMF) (Frankfurt: PF0) a premier artificial intelligence (AI) company that is transforming clinical trials with AI powered precision analytics in the pharmaceutical industry, today announced a global agreement with Worldwide Clinical Trials ("Worldwide"), a full-service, global contract research organization (CRO). This strategic partnership introduces a new service offering for Worldwide's customers, powered by NetraMark's proprietary NetraAI platform, purpose-built to drive intelligent, patient-centric clinical trial optimization.

This agreement unites Worldwide's three decades of clinical execution excellence—recognized with 11 consecutive CRO Leadership Awards—with NetraMark's advanced NetraAI platform, an explainable AI solution designed to optimize clinical trials by uncovering hidden patient subpopulations within complex datasets. Leveraging Worldwide's global clinical operations, scientific rigor, and therapeutic expertise alongside NetraMark's proprietary machine learning platform, this collaboration enhances trial efficiency and delivers regulatory-aligned insights from even the most complex datasets.

Under this agreement, NetraMark's AI technology will initially be used for Phase 2 (neuroscience and oncology clinical trials) and select Phase 3 clinical trials conducted by Worldwide, however, broader availability will be made to all Worldwide sponsors across all therapeutic areas and trial phases. As part of the collaboration, and to streamline workflow for sponsors, NetraMark's NetraAI will be incorporated into Worldwide's offerings as a dedicated solution that underscores both companies' commitment to innovation, precision, and advancing clinical trial success.

Through this integration, Worldwide strengthens its ability to accelerate development timelines, refine patient stratification, reduce placebo response variability, and enhance overall trial power. Together, Worldwide and NetraMark aim to redefine how trials are designed and executed—enabling more informed protocol development, faster decision-making, and improved patient targeting through the use of AI.

"With this agreement, our goal is to unlock the full potential of AI to reshape the future of clinical development," said George Achilleos, CEO of NetraMark. "By integrating NetraAI with Worldwide's global clinical infrastructure, we're enabling sponsors to better understand patient response dynamics, reduce placebo variability, and improve the likelihood of regulatory success. Worldwide's new service offering will deliver a redefined standard for precision and speed in trials."

"At Worldwide, we are dedicated to partnering with sponsors for the most efficient and effective path to bring life-changing therapies to market," said Dave Bowser , Chief Operating Officer at Worldwide Clinical Trials. "By integrating NetraMark's technology into our clinical trial design, we can identify the patients most likely to drive positive trial outcomes, leading to fewer required patients per trial, reduced timelines, lower costs, and ultimately increase success rates for our sponsors. This partnership represents a significant step forward in precision medicine and patient-centric trial optimization."

Together, Worldwide and NetraMark are ushering in a new era of explainable AI in clinical research—one that is expected to enable more personalized therapies to reach patients faster and more reliably.

About Worldwide Clinical Trials

Worldwide Clinical Trials (Worldwide) is a full-service global contract research organization (CRO) that works in partnership with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to create customized solutions that advance new medications – from discovery to reality. Worldwide's capabilities include bioanalytical laboratory services, Phase I-IV clinical trials, and post-approval and real-world evidence studies – all powered by an accessible team of clinicians, scientists, and researchers who bring first-hand expertise and a collaborative, personalized approach to each clinical program. Worldwide is therapeutically focused on neuroscience, oncology, rare diseases, and cardiometabolic and inflammatory disease. Its global footprint spans over 60 countries with more than 3,500 team members. For more information, visit www.worldwide.com.

About NetraAI

In contrast to other AI-based methods, NetraAI is uniquely engineered to include focus mechanisms that separate small datasets into explainable and unexplainable subsets. Unexplainable subsets are collections of patients that can lead to suboptimal overfit models and inaccurate insights due to poor correlations with the variables involved. The NetraAI uses the explainable subsets to derive insights and hypotheses (including factors that influence treatment and placebo responses, as well as adverse events) providing the potential to increase the chances of a clinical trial success. Many other AI methods lack these focus mechanisms and assign every patient to a class, often leading to "overfitting" which drowns out critical information that could have been used to improve a trial's chance of success.

About NetraMark

NetraMark is a company focused on being a leader in the development of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI)/Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the pharmaceutical industry. Its product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI/ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as accurately classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and/or efficacy of treatment.

For further details on the Company please see the Company's publicly available documents filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including statements regarding the potential use of NetraMark's AI solutions to drive intelligent, patient-centric clinical trial optimization, the optimization of clinical trials by uncovering hidden patient subpopulations, the application of NetraMark's AI technology in Phase 2 and select Phase 3 clinical trials, the integration of NetraMark's AI as a dedicated solution to advance clinical trial success, Worldwide's ability to accelerate development timelines, refine patient stratification, reduce placebo response variability, and enhance overall trial power, the potential for NetraMark's partnership with Worldwide to redefine clinical trial design and execution, unlock the full potential of AI in clinical development, improve the likelihood of regulatory success, set new standards for precision and speed in trials, and identify patients likely to drive positive trial outcomes, which are based upon NetraMark's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. The forward-looking statements are expectations only and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results of the Company or industry results to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements including that the agreement or specific work orders may be terminated in certain circumstances by either party, a clinical trial sponsor may opt not to use the NetraMark AI solution and payment to Netramark is made upon issuance of its deliverable upon completion of a clinical trial. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, NetraMark does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for NetraMark to predict all such factors.

When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements as set out in the materials we file with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca including our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended September 30, 2024. These risk factors and other factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information: Swapan Kakumanu - CFO | [email protected] | 403-681-2549