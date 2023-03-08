PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY VETERAN JOINS NETRAMARK ADVISORY BOARD

TORONTO, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ - NetraMark Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "NetraMark") (CSE: AIAI) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTC: AINMF) announces Dr. Larry Alphs has joined the NetraMark Advisory Board. As part of the continued efforts to commercialize the NetraMark AI based offerings, the Company is reconstituting its Advisory Board with key pharmaceutical industry leaders.

Dr. Larry Alphs comes with a deep history in the pharmaceutical industry having formerly served as Executive Director at Pfizer, as the former Therapeutic Area Leader, Psychiatry at Johnson & Johnson and currently Sr. VP CNS Development at Denovo Biopharma.

Dr. Alphs will play an active role in supporting the management team of NetraMark as it evaluates strategic growth and scientific initiatives. He will also leverage his extensive industry network to support the Company in its efforts to develop relationships with key leaders in the pharmaceutical space and refine its novel solutions to further address industry challenges.

"I am pleased to be joining the NetraMark Advisory Board. I believe in the NetraMark technology and its capability to have a meaningful impact on an industry that I have been a part of for decades" said Dr. Alphs. "I have used the NetraAI technology in the past and it has allowed me to develop selection criteria that have minimized placebo response and helped me to exclude patients expected to be particularly susceptible to adverse side effects. Furthermore, it has helped me to determine patients for whom drug candidates might be expected to show particular benefit."

"I have had the pleasure of learning from and working with Dr. Larry Alphs for the last 5 years. He is a leader in the psychiatric clinical trial space and is an expert on clinical scales. This expertise is aligned very well with the capabilities of NetraAI and its ability to generate hypotheses about patient populations in terms of drug and placebo response. I am very excited that he is joining the NetraMark team." says CTO/CSO, Dr. Joseph Geraci.

"Dr. Alphs, is an invaluable addition to the NetraMark Advisory Board and his expertise will make an immediate impact in our ability to apply NetraAI technology in the neuroscience space", said President, Josh Spiegel.

About NetraMark

NetraMark is a company focused on being a leader in the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) / Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the Pharmaceutical industry. Its product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI / ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as accurately classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and / or efficacy of treatment.

For further details on the Company please see the Company's publicly available documents filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including statements regarding the reconstitution of our Advisory Board, the capabilities of our technology and the potential of Dr. Alphs to support the management team of NetraMark, leverage his network and make an immediate impact in our ability to apply NetraAI technology in the neuroscience space which are based upon NetraMark's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. The forward-looking statements are expectations only and are subject to known and unknown, risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results of the Company or industry results to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, NetraMark does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for NetraMark to predict all such factors.

When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements as set out in the materials we file with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com including our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended September 30, 2022. These risk factors and other factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

