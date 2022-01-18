PGA TOUR and SiriusXM agree to multi-year extension

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The PGA TOUR and SiriusXM announced today that they have reached a multi-year extension to their broadcasting agreement, which will continue to deliver extensive tournament coverage on the SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio channel for subscribers nationwide through 2024.

SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio listeners enjoy live coverage of every round of 38 PGA TOUR events throughout the season – including THE PLAYERS Championship, the FedExCup Playoffs, the biennial Presidents Cup and many others – with hole-by-hole commentary and expert analysis. Listeners can tune in live this week to The American Express from January 20-23.

SiriusXM subscribers across North America can listen to the SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio channel on SiriusXM radios in their cars (channel 92) as well as at home or on the go with the SXM App. For more information, visit www.siriusxm.ca/channels/siriusxm-pga-tour-radio.

"We are very pleased to extend our relationship with the PGA TOUR. Our extensive schedule of in-depth tournament broadcasts will continue to ensure golf fans can follow the best players in the world as they compete all season long," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "With live event broadcasts every week, and a daily original programming lineup that features some of the most entertaining voices in the game, the best golf coverage in audio entertainment, bar none, continues to be on SiriusXM."

"We are excited to continue our relationship with SiriusXM who provides a significant avenue for the TOUR to reach fans across the country," said Rick Anderson, PGA TOUR's Chief Media Officer. "Since 2005, SiriusXM has delivered crucial play-by-play and colourful commentary of the best golf in the world to fans that are driving in their cars, at home or on the go."

SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio features a variety of broadcasters working on comprehensive play-by-play coverage for PGA TOUR events, including former TOUR winners Mark Carnevale, Mark McCumber, Dennis Paulson, John Rollins and Mark Wilson.

SiriusXM also produces and airs original golf programming daily throughout the year on the channel, featuring the best golf talk, news, analysis and instruction available on radio and streaming platforms. Several new shows have been added to the schedule this year:

The Players Show – Listeners will hear a long form conversation with some of the biggest names on the PGA TOUR each week. (Wednesdays at 8 pm ET )

– Listeners will hear a long form conversation with some of the biggest names on the PGA TOUR each week. (Wednesdays at ) All Square – Chantel McCabe looks at the headline stories around the world of golf. (Wednesdays at 6 pm ET )

– looks at the headline stories around the world of golf. (Wednesdays at ) The Scorecard – This two-hour pregame show, hosted by David Marr III and former PGA TOUR pro Mark Lye , airs leading into the Saturday and Sunday rounds of every PGA TOUR event broadcast.

– This two-hour pregame show, hosted by and former PGA TOUR pro , airs leading into the Saturday and Sunday rounds of every PGA TOUR event broadcast. The Wrap – Airing immediately following each round of every PGA TOUR event, listeners will hear a recap of the tournament, highlights and interviews.

– Airing immediately following each round of every PGA TOUR event, listeners will hear a recap of the tournament, highlights and interviews. Feherty and Maginnes – Previously announced in December, the new weekly show hosted by two of the most entertaining voices in golf – former PGA TOUR pros and longtime broadcasters David Feherty and John Maginnes – launched in its weekly timeslot (Mondays at 7 pm ET ) on January 3rd .

SiriusXM also offers, through separate agreements, live coverage of the Masters Tournament, U.S. Open, The Open Championship, PGA Championship and Ryder Cup.

The channel also features many other shows hosted by prominent voices from the game, including World Golf Hall of Fame member Fred Couples; current and former PGA TOUR pros Jason Kokrak, Colt Knost, Carl Paulson and Dennis Paulson; distinguished instructors Michael Breed, Jim McLean, David Armitage, and Jeff Warne; and many more.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf's greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Canada. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world's best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories outside the United States (90 international members). The PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 27 languages via 43 local broadcast partners, in addition to the digital streaming service platform GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.2 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, on the PGA TOUR app and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in English, Spanish and Korean), LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SXM App. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 12 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

For further information: SiriusXM Canada contact: Jennifer Charlebois, Senior Manager, Communications, 416-528-6678, [email protected]