PGA of Canada Names ororo as Supporting Sponsor for the 2025 National Championships Season

The brand will sponsor seven National Championship events in the 2025 season, including the

103rd PGA National Championship of Canada

LAS VEGAS, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- ororo® , the most trusted heated apparel brand on the market rooted in bringing premium, timeless, and cost-effective heated outerwear, and PGA of Canada , the second oldest professional golf association in the world with 4,000 golf professionals across the country, have announced ororo as a Supporting Sponsor for all 2025 National Championship events. The 2025 PGA of Canada National Championships season includes seven separate events that will take place in Canada and Mexico from June to September.

"ororo has continued to show its support and loyalty to PGA of Canada professionals and fans, and we are excited to have ororo as a continued Supporting Sponsor for our most anticipated events of the year," said PGA of Canada CEO Kevin Thistle. "In addition to the brand being in line with our values as an organization, ororo products continue to improve the daily lives of our players and fans, and we are looking forward to continuing to see the brand continue to grow within the Canadian golfing community."

Seven National Championship events have been scheduled for 2025 in Canada and include the 84th PGA Seniors' Championship of Canada, the 38th PGA Women's Championship of Canada, the 103rd PGA Championship of Canada, the 2025 Four Nations Cup, the PGA Assistants' Championship of Canada, the 50th PGA Head Pro Championship of Canada, and the PGA Head Teaching Pro Championship of Canada.

"As a brand, we are honored to be a Supporting Sponsor for the PGA of Canada's seven National Championship events," said ororo Co-Founder and CEO Mark H. "Competitors have been preparing for the biggest events of the season, and we are proud to have been a part of this journey for many of the PGA of Canada professional athletes. We are looking forward to seeing these professionals at the top of their game in the upcoming season, and to be supporting the PGA of Canada in their most impressive events of the year."

To learn more about the PGA of Canada's National Championships schedule and ororo's 2025 season sponsorship, visit www.ororowear.ca.

About ororo

Founded in Kansas City in 2015, ORORO offers rechargeable heated apparel designed to keep you warm and comfortable without bulky layers, whether indoors or outdoors. With built-in heating elements, adjustable warmth settings, and small-sized batteries, our heated clothing and gear ensures you stay cozy and stylish in any environment. Trusted by over 1 million customers and backed by UL-certified batteries for safety, ORORO is the most trusted heated apparel brand in the U.S.A.

About PGA of Canada

Established in 1911, the PGA of Canada is the second oldest and third largest professional golf association in the world. The PGA of Canada is a non-profit association comprised of over 4000 golf professionals across the country. The association's mandate is to develop, promote and support its members in living a better life and earning a better living while growing participation, excellence and passion for the sport of golf. The association consists of the national office located in Acton, Ont., and nine Zone Offices across the country.

Media Contact: Kelsey Bierbower [email protected]

Media Contact: Brendan Stasiewich [email protected]

SOURCE ORORO Heated Apparel