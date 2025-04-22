ororo® Named Official Heated Apparel Partner of PGA of Canada, Signs Three-Year Partnership Renewal

ororo expands partnership to support all PGA of Canada National Championships

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- ororo® , the most trusted heated apparel brand on the market rooted in bringing premium, timeless, and cost-effective heated outerwear, and PGA of Canada , the second oldest professional golf association in the world with 4,000 golf professionals across the country, today announced ororo as the Association's Official Heated Apparel Partner and announced a three-year extension of ororo's National Partnership. Having previously served as the Title Sponsor of the PGA Women's Championship of Canada since 2021, ororo is now a supporting sponsor of all PGA of Canada National Championships.

As part of the partnership, ororo is launching the ororo - PGA Pro Packs initiative to give PGA Professionals ororo products for personal use and to trial small orders in their Pro Shops. ororo will also hold club activations at select courses managed by PGA Professionals to provide both professional and amateur golfers a chance to experience ororo heated apparel in person.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with ororo Heated Apparel," said PGA of Canada CEO Kevin Thistle. "Their dedication to enhancing the golfer experience with their incredibly unique line of products aligns seamlessly with our mission to promote excellence in the game. By extending their support across all our National Championships, ororo demonstrates a commendable commitment to golf in Canada."

Created with golfer mobility in mind, ororo's Golf Collection includes heated vests, jackets, and accessories for men and women that are made to ensure golfers can stay warm, without sacrificing the perfect swing. The versatile designs provide three different heat settings with rechargeable batteries for comfort both on and off the green.

"Athletes should not have to sacrifice their performance for comfort, and at ororo, we understand golfers' need to have full mobility and to have apparel that does not inhibit their performance," said ororo Co-Founder and CEO Mark H. "We are honored to be renewing and expanding our partnership with PGA of Canada and to be named the Official Heated Apparel Partner. Expanding our support to all National Championships and the launch of the ororo - PGA Pro Packs initiative allows us to further connect with professionals and amateurs across the country, while also giving professionals the opportunity to offer something very unique in their Pro Shops. We are looking forward to supporting the PGA of Canada, their golf professionals, and their fans as we continue into 2025 and beyond."

For more information about ororo Heated Apparel, visit www.ororowear.com .

About ororo

Founded in Kansas City in 2015, ORORO offers rechargeable heated apparel designed to keep you warm and comfortable without bulky layers, whether indoors or outdoors. With built-in heating elements, adjustable warmth settings, and small-sized batteries, our heated clothing and gear ensures you stay cozy and stylish in any environment. Trusted by over 1 million customers and backed by UL-certified batteries for safety, ORORO is the most trusted heated apparel brand in the U.S.A.

About PGA of Canada

Established in 1911, the PGA of Canada is the second oldest and third largest professional golf association in the world. The PGA of Canada is a non-profit association comprised of over 4000 golf professionals across the country. The association's mandate is to develop, promote and support its members in living a better life and earning a better living while growing participation, excellence and passion for the sport of golf. The association consists of the national office located in Acton, Ont., and nine Zone Offices across the country.

Media Contact: Kelsey Bierbower [email protected]

Media Contact: Brendan Stasiewich [email protected]

SOURCE ORORO Heated Apparel