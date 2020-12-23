QUEBEC, Dec. 23, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - PG Solutions Inc. (PG), a wholly-owned subsidiary of N. Harris Computer Corporation (Harris), expands with the acquisition of Lateral Innovations Inc. (Lateral), a Quebec-based waste management software provider.

Lateral's InnovaSuiteTM helps municipalities reduce their waste management costs and allows waste management services providers to obtain precious data on lifts, containers and collection routes in order to reduce their operating costs and maximize their fleet's performance. President, Christian Lapointe, mentions: "PG demonstrated a firm commitment to our customers, our employees and our product, and I'm confident this acquisition will only advance the company."

"We are very pleased to add a talented group of people to our organization and products that complement our portfolio of Quebec-based software businesses." says Sylvain Gauthier, Harris Group President. Lateral joins the ranks of industry-leading software companies with a forever home at PG, as well as our software for life philosophy and supportive yet autonomous business structure.

About Lateral Innovations

Founded in 2008, Lateral Innovations is a company based in Quebec City that specializes in the development and implantation of RFID solutions designed for waste materials management. Over the last decade, Lateral Innovations has helped more than 60 municipalities and waste management services providers to reduce their operating costs and increase the waste diversion rate of their residents and/or clients.

About PG Solutions

PG Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of Harris Computer Corporation, is a leader in information technology. The company designs and delivers integrated management software packages (ERP) as well as solutions designed for citizens. With more than 40 years of experience, PG Solutions has a presence in more than 1,000 customers in Quebec. For more information, visit the website: www.pgsolutions.com

About N. Harris Computer Corporation (Harris)

Harris acquires vertical market software businesses, manages them using industry best practices, and builds them for the future. Through acquisitions, Harris has grown extensively from its roots in the utilities, local government, education, and healthcare sectors to operate over 130 businesses globally across more than twenty industries. Harris is an operating group of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU), one of North America's most active acquirers of software businesses.

Additional information on Harris can be found on its website at www.harriscomputer.com.

For further information: Louis Clément, Vice President, Mergers & Acquisitions, Phone: +1 (514) 850-5000 x66265, Email: [email protected]

