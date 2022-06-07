Pfizer welcomes the Quebec government for its new policy on rare diseases and calls on the federal government to adopt policies similar to Quebec

KIRKLAND, QC, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Pfizer Canada welcomes the Government of Quebec's announcement of the establishment of the first Quebec policy for rare diseases. This policy, which was the subject of a consultation process mobilizing several organizations involved in rare diseases, aims to improve the education of physicians and health professionals, optimize the accessibility of health care and services, as well as prioritize the promotion and support of research. Pfizer Canada also applauds the Quebec government's commitment to innovation in the development of and access to innovative treatments.

According to the Regroupement québécois des maladies orphelines (RQMO), approximately one in 20 individuals are affected by a rare disease, totalizing around 500 000 Quebecers.1

"Those living with a rare disease, as well as their families and loved ones, deserve more healthcare solutions and Pfizer Canada is committed to working with all levels of government, both provincial and federal, as well as the rare disease community to develop a Rare Disease Strategy," said Fred Little, Country Lead, Rare Disease Business Unit, Pfizer Canada. "We would like to thank the government of Quebec for their commitment to bringing together a diverse group of individuals with a shared goal of improving the current system that will better support patients with rare diseases. This initiative has been an excellent opportunity for all stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem to come together and co-create a world-class and sustainable rare disease framework that supports those living with, or caring for, someone with a rare disease, across the continuum – from detection and screening to diagnosis and treatment access."

In order to continue building upon the optimism generated by the Quebec government's announcement for the establishment of an effective and sustainable strategy for rare diseases throughout Quebec, Pfizer Canada invites the federal government to follow Quebec's example and unveil its plans for the development of a comprehensive pan-Canadian policy framework, which is long awaited by the entire rare disease community in Canada.

For over two decades, Pfizer has provided critical treatment options for patients with rare diseases. In light of Quebec's announcement, we are taking this opportunity to share our recommendations regarding the development of a National Strategy for Drugs for Rare Diseases.

Our recommendations are based on five principles: patient focus, incorporating patient/clinician expertise, embracing a differentiated, tailored approach for rare diseases, achieving sustainability through novel reimbursement models and committing to best evidence.

Pfizer remains dedicated to supporting Quebecers and Canadians with rare diseases, as well as those around the world by working collaboratively with multiple stakeholders, while also playing a leading role in the development and commercialization of novel rare disease treatment options.

Rare disease includes some of the most serious of all illnesses and impacts millions of patients worldwide, representing an opportunity to apply our knowledge and expertise to help make a significant impact on addressing unmet medical needs. The Pfizer focus on rare disease builds on more than two decades of experience, a dedicated research unit focusing on rare disease, and a global portfolio of multiple medicines within a number of disease areas of focus, including hematology, neuroscience, and inherited metabolic disorders.

Pfizer Rare Disease combines pioneering science and deep understanding of how diseases work with insights from innovative strategic collaborations with academic researchers, patients, and other companies to deliver treatment options for underserved patients.

Pfizer Canada ULC is the Canadian operation of Pfizer Inc., one of the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies. Our diversified healthcare portfolio includes some of the world's best known and most prescribed medicines and vaccines. We apply science and our global resources to improve the health and well-being of Canadians at every stage of life. Our commitment is reflected in everything we do, from our disease awareness initiatives to our community partnerships. To learn more about Pfizer Canada, visit pfizer.ca or you can follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

