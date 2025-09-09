KIRKLAND, QC, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Pfizer Canada ULC announced that its 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, PREVNAR 20, has been selected for the publicly funded pneumococcal immunization program in the Canadian province of British Columbia (BC). This program, launched in July 2025, includes routine immunizations of pediatric and older adult populations, as well as high-risk adult and pediatric populations.

Pneumococcal disease is associated with considerable morbidity and mortality in adults and children and remains a significant burden to healthcare systems.1 In children, pneumococcal disease is driven by a range of potentially fatal infection types, including invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD), pneumonia, as well as otitis media.2

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has issued strong recommendations for the use of PREVNAR 20 in adult and pediatric populations in 2024. PREVNAR 20 is the only pneumococcal conjugate vaccine strongly recommended by NACI for use in infants and children at increased risk of IPD as it provides protection against a larger number of serotypes responsible for IPD than other conjugate vaccines approved for use in this population.3,4

"Immunization with PREVNAR 20 is an important step forward in helping reduce the burden of pneumococcal disease across the lifespan," says Ajit Johal, BC Pharmacist and Vaccine Educator. "This milestone reflects the strength of BC's immunization system and the vital role healthcare professionals play in protecting high-risk populations. By working together, we can achieve national vaccination targets and help minimize the impact of respiratory diseases in both community and hospital settings."

The decision has also been welcomed by public health advocacy groups. "The inclusion of PREVNAR 20 in BC's immunization program is a significant step forward in helping to protect the health and well-being of our community," stated Shellina Lakhdhir, Chief Executive Officer, Pacific Public Health Foundation. "This expanded coverage will help reduce the incidence of severe pneumococcal disease, especially among our most vulnerable populations."

"Pfizer Canada remains committed to helping protect Canadians against pneumococcal disease by ensuring access to our vaccines. We applaud the province of British Columbia for updating their public immunization program to fund a higher valent pneumococcal vaccine like PREVNAR 20. By using one single vaccine for their entire public pneumococcal immunization program, BC is simplifying their immunization program and providing infants and children with the conjugate vaccine that provides the broadest protection against IPD," said Karine Grand'Maison, Vice-President Access & Value, Pfizer Canada.

About PREVNAR 20 in Canada

PREVNAR 20 builds on the success of Pfizer's PREVNAR 13 vaccine, providing protection against 20 Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes, including 7 additional serotypes associated with high case-fatality rates, antibiotic resistance, and/or meningitis.5 PREVNAR 20 offers a broad serotype coverage to help protect against invasive pneumococcal disease.

PREVNAR 20 is approved by Health Canada for the prevention of pneumonia and invasive pneumococcal disease (including sepsis, meningitis, bacteremic pneumonia, pleural empyema and bacteremia) caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes 1, 3, 4, 5, 6A, 6B, 7F, 8, 9V, 10A, 11A, 12F, 14, 15B, 18C, 19A, 19F, 22F, 23F, and 33F in adults 18 years of age and older.6

PREVNAR 20 is also indicated for active immunization of infants, children and adolescents from 6 weeks through 17 years of age (prior to the 18th birthday) for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (including sepsis, meningitis, bacteremic pneumonia, pleural empyema and bacteremia) caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes 1, 3, 4, 5, 6A, 6B, 7F, 8, 9V, 10A, 11A, 12F, 14, 15B, 18C, 19A, 19F, 22F, 23F, and 33F.6

About Pfizer Canada

Pfizer Canada ULC is the Canadian operation of Pfizer Inc., one of the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies. At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that help extend and improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety, and value in the discovery, development, and manufacture of health care products. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work to advance wellness, prevention, treatments, and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. To learn more about Pfizer Canada, visit pfizer.ca or you can follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram or YouTube.

SOURCE Pfizer Canada Inc.

Media Inquiries: Corporate Affairs Canada, 1-866-9PFIZER (1-866-973-4937), [email protected]