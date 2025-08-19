KIRKLAND, QC, Aug. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - On World Humanitarian Day, Pfizer Canada is proud to mark 30 years of partnership with Health Partners International of Canada (HPIC), a collaboration that has delivered over $70 million worth of life-saving medicines to vulnerable communities across 58 countries.

Since 1995, Pfizer Canada has supported HPIC's mission to increase access to medicine and improve health outcomes in underserved regions around the world. Through more than 620 donations over three decades, Pfizer has helped equip medical missions, stock clinics, and mobilize emergency relief efforts. The partnership has supported 161 Canadian Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and contributed to HPIC's three core program areas: Access to Medicine, Emergency Response, and Women and Children's Health.

"We are incredibly proud of our long-standing partnership with HPIC," said Vincent Lamoureux, Director, Global Health Investments, Pfizer. "Supporting their work is not just a privilege—it's our responsibility. Their dedication to improving global health aligns deeply with our purpose, and we remain committed to helping expand their reach and impact."

HPIC's model is built on collaboration. Medicines donated by Pfizer and other pharmaceutical partners are securely packed at HPIC's Distribution Centre into Humanitarian Medical Kits or bulk shipments. These are then delivered to communities in need, often in partnership with local NGOs, clinics, and volunteer medical teams.

"Meaningful and collective partnerships are the essence of why HPIC can provide dignified healthcare services and essential medicines to people living in poverty, victims of conflict or war, or of a natural disaster," said Lois Brown, President of HPIC. "We deeply value our long-standing partnership with Pfizer Canada, whose support is integral to our everyday operations and mission."

As global health challenges continue to persist, Pfizer Canada remains committed to supporting HPIC's mission and expanding access to care for those who need it most.

To learn more about HPIC and how you can support their work, visit https://www.hpicanada.ca.

About HPIC

Health Partners International of Canada (HPIC) is a Canadian charitable humanitarian organization dedicated to increasing access to medicine and improving health in vulnerable communities around the world, and the only charity in Canada licensed by Health Canada to handle donated medicines. Since 1990, HPIC has delivered over $735 million in donated medicines and related supplies together with its partner organizations in over 130 countries. By equipping medical mission teams, stocking clinics and hospitals in remote or impoverished communities, mobilizing medical relief during emergencies and building local capacity, Health Partners International of Canada has enabled over 35 million vulnerable people to access life-transforming healthcare and hope for a brighter future.



About Pfizer Canada

Pfizer Canada ULC is the Canadian operation of Pfizer Inc., one of the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies. At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that help extend and improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety, and value in the discovery, development, and manufacture of health care products. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work to advance wellness, prevention, treatments, and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. To learn more about Pfizer Canada, visit pfizer.ca or you can follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram or YouTube.

