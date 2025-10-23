KIRKLAND, QC, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Pfizer Canada is pleased to announce that ABRYSVO, its vaccine for the prevention of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), has been selected for public funding in multiple provinces and territories across Canada for the 2025–2026 season. This milestone reflects growing recognition of the burden RSV places on older adults and the importance of proactive immunization strategies.

Following a successful national tender process, ABRYSVO will be publicly funded in multiple Canadian provinces, reflecting expanded eligibility criteria that are closely aligned with the latest recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) to better protect the most vulnerable populations.

Furthermore, Ontario will continue to offer RSV immunization for pregnant individuals and will expand the program in older adults, offering ABRYSVO as an option to help protect infants from birth through their first months of life.

This expansion of public funding highlights ongoing efforts across the country to prioritize RSV prevention and ensure that those most at risk have access to immunization options.

"RSV is often misunderstood or overlooked, yet it can have devastating consequences" said Laura Tamblyn Watts, CEO of CanAge: Canada's National Seniors' Advocacy Organization. "We welcome the expansion of public funding for RSV immunization and applaud efforts to raise awareness about the risks of RSV and the importance of prevention. Every step taken to protect vulnerable populations helps reduce hospitalizations and improves quality of life".

ABRYSVO addresses a substantial unmet need, as the first and only RSV vaccine indicated for adults 18 years and older. ABRYSVO is also the only vaccine with a dual indication to help protect adults and infants form birth to 6 months of age through maternal immunization.

Additional information regarding provincial implementation and eligibility requirements will be provided by individual provinces as updates are released. For individuals who are not covered by the public program, ABRYSVO may be available through private coverage.

