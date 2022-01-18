Pfizer Canada named one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People for 2022

Company focused on building a diverse pool of young talent as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People in 2022

KIRKLAND, QC, Jan. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Pfizer Canada was named one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People for 2022, by Mediacorp Canada Inc. The award recognizes companies who offer the nation's best workplaces and programs for those just starting their careers, helping young Canadians with innovative and enticing opportunities to grow and excel. Also named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers in November, Pfizer Canada is proud to be recognized as a company committed to building strong careers for young professionals.

"Recognition as a Top Employer in Canada for Young People is a tremendous honour, and an important responsibility. People are at the centre of everything we do, whether an employee has 25 years of experience or are just at the beginning of their career," says Cole C. Pinnow, President, Pfizer Canada. "We believe that colleagues of diverse backgrounds and abilities contribute unique viewpoints and perspectives to all aspects of our business. Having a strong contingent of young employees is an important aspect to our diversity outreach, and we have taken specific actions to ensure that new recruits better represent the entirety of the Canadian mosaic."

Programs designed to help young people excel

Making young people of all backgrounds feel welcome at Pfizer is core to building a more diverse workforce. To that end, Pfizer has specially designed initiatives for young people, including:

Paid Internships: Collaborating with Concordia University since 2009, Pfizer's co-operative education program enables students to enhance their exposure to Commercial Operations with great career planning insights over an 8-month period.

Collaborating with since 2009, Pfizer's co-operative education program enables students to enhance their exposure to Commercial Operations with great career planning insights over an 8-month period. Summer Student Program : Recently reinvigorated with a new diversity focus, Pfizer's paid summer student program offers roles to post-secondary students looking for meaningful work experience in their fields of study. With a target of 50% of students from disadvantaged or underrepresented backgrounds, recruits typically excel in school despite challenging circumstances beyond their control, including financial hardship and disabilities, as well as those from underrepresented cultural backgrounds and those who identify as LGBTQ.

: Recently reinvigorated with a new diversity focus, Pfizer's paid summer student program offers roles to post-secondary students looking for meaningful work experience in their fields of study. With a target of 50% of students from disadvantaged or underrepresented backgrounds, recruits typically excel in school despite challenging circumstances beyond their control, including financial hardship and disabilities, as well as those from underrepresented cultural backgrounds and those who identify as LGBTQ. Networking with Senior Managers : Students are given the opportunity to network with members of the senior leadership team, as well as with other leadership members through their work experience. When combined with our executive leadership team open-door policy - where students can connect with them virtually or in person to discuss any topic or obtain career advice - students gain insight that helps guide their professional growth and development.

: Students are given the opportunity to network with members of the senior leadership team, as well as with other leadership members through their work experience. When combined with our executive leadership team open-door policy - where students can connect with them virtually or in person to discuss any topic or obtain career advice - students gain insight that helps guide their professional growth and development. Marketing Rotation Development Program (MRDP): A unique opportunity for incumbents to develop the skillset required to become successful marketers in the pharmaceutical industry, Pfizer's 4-year MRDP helps participants gain valuable experience working alongside mentors on real life projects.

A unique opportunity for incumbents to develop the skillset required to become successful marketers in the pharmaceutical industry, Pfizer's 4-year MRDP helps participants gain valuable experience working alongside mentors on real life projects. Orientation Program: Enhancing the onboarding experience for new employees helps them to better understand the business, the role that they play in the success, and the role that Pfizer as a business play in theirs.

"Developing new talent from the moment they join Pfizer is an intrinsic part of our corporate culture, where courage, excellence, equity and joy make up our core values," says Lisa Del Signore, a senior manager in Human Resources at Pfizer Canada. "We are thrilled that these efforts have resulted in a diverse pipeline of talent, but most importantly, that they have had a significant impact when it comes to recruitment and retention. Pfizer has a culture of continuous growth, learning and having a good work-life balance, and we are very proud of the impact that our efforts continue to have."

Colleague Wellness a Priority

Young recruits at Pfizer also benefit from the same commitment to wellbeing that other employees enjoy across the company. With remote work still a pandemic necessity, all employees worldwide have been encouraged to take "breakaway time" away from their work daily, taking time away from their desks at home to relax and rejuvenate. A new company-wide Wellness Day was also added, giving all employees one extra vacation day to focus on personal wellness.

Other wellness benefits include a virtual fitness and wellbeing program to allow colleagues and their families to stay healthy and adapt to the new reality of working remotely, as well as:

Access to virtual healthcare services with 24/7 access to doctors for them and their families;

Resources for confidential support via our Employee and Family Assistance Program;

Additional caregiver benefits for child and elder care.

Pfizer Canada is consistently recognized as an employer of choice and has recently received other similar awards. In early 2021, Mediacorp recognized Pfizer Canada as one of the winners of the 2021 Montréal's Top Employers for the third consecutive year, as well as naming the company one of Canada's Top Employers for 2022 in November. In 2020, Pfizer Canada was also recognized with an Employee-Recommended Workplace Award (ERWA) in the large employer category by Morneau Shepell and the Globe and Mail, the second time the company has earned that recognition.

About Pfizer in Canada

Pfizer Canada ULC is the Canadian operation of Pfizer Inc., one of the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies. Our diversified healthcare portfolio includes some of the world's best known and most prescribed medicines and vaccines. We apply science and our global resources to improve the health and well-being of Canadians at every stage of life. Our commitment is reflected in everything we do, from our disease awareness initiatives to our community partnerships. To learn more about Pfizer Canada, visit pfizer.ca or you can follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

About Canada's Top Employers for Young People

First published in 2002, Canada's Top Employers for Young People is an editorial competition organized by the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. This special designation recognizes the employers that offer the nation's best workplaces and programs for young people just starting their careers. Each employer is evaluated in terms of the programs they have to attract and retain younger workers, including benefits such as tuition assistance and the availability of co-op or work-study programs. The organization also examines each employer's mentorship and training programs, together with benefits such as bonuses paid when employees complete certain courses or professional designations, as well as reviewing each employer's career management programs, looking for initiatives that can assist younger workers advance faster in the organization. Any employer with its head office or principal place of business in Canada may apply for our national competition. Employers of any size may apply, whether private or public sector.

