Pfizer Canada and Rethink Breast Cancer announce recipients of 2022 quality improvement grants focused on metastatic breast cancer

KIRKLAND, QC and TORONTO, ON, July 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Pfizer Canada and Rethink Breast Cancer are excited to announce the recipients of the nearly $280,000 in grants for the implementation of innovative strategies aimed at measurably improving the quality of care for people living with metastatic breast cancer (MBC). In its second year, the collaboration between Pfizer Canada and Rethink is grounded in a commitment to prioritizing the voices and values of people living with MBC.

Guided by the unique and unmet needs identified by people living with MBC and their families, Pfizer Canada and Rethink Breast Cancer have committed to funding the following proposals:

Oncology Outcomes : Data are frequently lacking for recurrent or relapsed cases, which represent a significant proportion of metastatic breast cancer patients. The overarching goal of the proposed work is to develop machine learning data algorithms to identify breast cancer recurrences or relapses more readily. This work will enhance the potential for real-world evidence to inform the quality and care of MBC, particularly in underserved communities where resources for conventional quality improvement initiatives may be limited.





: Data are frequently lacking for recurrent or relapsed cases, which represent a significant proportion of metastatic breast cancer patients. The overarching goal of the proposed work is to develop machine learning data algorithms to identify breast cancer recurrences or relapses more readily. This work will enhance the potential for real-world evidence to inform the quality and care of MBC, particularly in underserved communities where resources for conventional quality improvement initiatives may be limited. Princess Margaret Cancer Centre : The goal of this project is to develop a clinical trials nurse navigator-led virtual care pathway for MBC patients, designed to support patient access to clinical trials and genomic sequencing. This project will improve the awareness of trial opportunities at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre with community oncologists and their patients and enhance patient access to genomic profiling. This will help guide future treatment decisions and support the decision-making and satisfaction of MBC patients in Ontario .





Women's College Hospital : Black women in Canada are often excluded from educational and informational supports designed for women with breast cancer. This project will address disparities in MBC-related care for those marginalized due to race, with a specific focus on Black women with breast cancer, by providing relevant information and supports in a first-of-its-kind resource hub. The overall goal of this project is to improve the care of Black women living with MBC.

Grant recipients were determined by a joint review panel comprised of Pfizer Canada and Rethink Breast Cancer representatives, members of Rethink's MBC Advisory Board and medical experts. Areas of interest identified within the joint Request for Proposal (RFP) issued in January 2022 were determined with patients and for patients, through collaboration and input of the Rethink Breast Cancer team and MBC Advisory Board.

"We're thrilled to once again partner with Rethink in our joint commitment to improve the quality of care of Canadians living with metastatic breast cancer," says Andrew Brown, Medical Director, Oncology; Pfizer Canada. "This year's program builds on the momentum from last year and will further continue our efforts in pushing the status quo and striving to meet the unique needs of the community and improving the lives of people living with MBC."

"The approach adopted by Rethink and Pfizer Canada has given people with lived experience with MBC a voice at the table where the decisions about funding are being made. This signals that patients' experiences and priorities really matter," says Nathalie Baudais, co-chair of Rethink's Metastatic Breast Cancer Advisory Board. "And what patients want is innovative ideas that will tangibly improve patient care. We're excited to see the valuable work of the grant recipients come to fruition and improve the lives of people living with MBC."

Funded projects are set to begin September 2022 with anticipated completion dates of December 2024.

