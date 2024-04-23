Kirkland, QC and Hamilton, ON, April 23, 2024 /CNW/ - During National Immunization Awareness Week, Pfizer Canada and McMaster University are proud to announce a significant project aimed at addressing critical gaps in health equity in the development and delivery of vaccines.

Pfizer Canada's investment of $500,000 to McMaster's Global Nexus is aimed at supporting McMaster University's commitment to inclusive excellence in research by training emerging scholars from equity-deserving groups in the field of vaccinology, as well as students conducting vaccine research focused on populations who are especially vulnerable to infectious diseases.

Despite the effectiveness of vaccines in combating infectious diseases, systemic disparities in representation, efficacy, distribution, and uptake all persist. Recognizing these challenges, Pfizer is proud to support McMaster University's endeavour to support inclusive excellence in vaccine development and delivery.

"This grant from Pfizer Canada underscores our shared commitment to advancing health equity," stated Matthew Miller, Executive Director of Global Nexus at McMaster University. "Through Global Nexus, these talented young scientists are driving innovation and addressing research gaps to ensure vaccines protect all communities."

Through this initiative, Global Nexus is:

promoting training of learners from equity-deserving groups in the field of vaccinology to increase diversity in the vaccine workforce, from vaccine development to delivery

addressing gaps in knowledge related to vaccination of vulnerable populations

developing accessible educational material related to vaccine development, safety, effectiveness, and policy, appropriate for diverse audiences

working closely with relevant community partners and scholars to ensure a safe learning environment for funded scholars

Pfizer echoes McMaster's dedication to health equity.

"Equity is at the core of Pfizer's mission. We believe that healthcare advances like vaccines must be accessible to all, reflecting the diversity of the people we serve," shared Andréa Mueller, Primary Care Portfolio Lead at Pfizer Canada. "By investing in initiatives like McMaster's Global Nexus, we aim to create a more inclusive and impactful vaccine ecosystem."

This partnership between Pfizer and McMaster University exemplifies a shared vision for a more equitable and resilient healthcare future.

About Global Nexus

Global Nexus is a partnership-focused health innovation accelerator based in McMaster University's Faculty of Health Sciences. It facilitates seamless collaboration between academic and non-academic partners in sectors including government, public health, industry, and communities. Together with these partners, Global Nexus is co-developing transformative health solutions that have broad social impact. The inhaled COVID-19 vaccine developed by Global Nexus researchers is moving to Phase 2 clinical trials.

About McMaster University

McMaster is a research-intensive university ranked among the best in the world with a bold ambition to advance human and societal health and well-being. Among Canada's top universities for student services, our research excellence is matched by our long history of teaching innovations and commitment to preparing students for an increasingly complex future. Our alumni continue to be among the most employable graduates globally, as they bring the McMaster vision of a brighter world to communities near and far.

About Pfizer Canada

Pfizer Canada ULC is the Canadian operation of Pfizer Inc., one of the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies. At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that help extend and improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety, and value in the discovery, development, and manufacture of health care products. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work to advance wellness, prevention, treatments, and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. To learn more about Pfizer Canada, visit pfizer.ca or you can follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram or YouTube.

