PetSmart Charities of Canada™ Celebrates National Adoption Week as the Purr-fect Time to Bring Home a Kitten

These summer months are "kitten season," which means shelters are especially full of cats and kittens right now, making it the perfect time to adopt a new feline friend. While it may sound cute, kitten season is the time following peak breeding activity for cats, and many animal rescue organizations are inundated with vulnerable kittens in need of caring homes. In fact, the need this year is especially high. Trap, spay/neuter-and-release programs were paused during the pandemic, creating a large population of cats that have continued to have kittens in unprecedented numbers. Organizations sometimes take in more than five times their daily average of kittens during this season and space is at a premium.

"We recently achieved a milestone of 350,000 pet adoptions thanks to our wide network of local animal welfare organization partners and individual donors who generously give funds to our organization as they checkout in PetSmart stores," said Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities of Canada. "We look forward to bringing this momentum into National Adoption Week to pair even more pets in need with loving homes."

During National Adoption Week, potential pet parents can visit their local PetSmart store to interact with adoptable pets from animal welfare organizations facilitated by PetSmart Charities of Canada. Visitors will have the chance to spend time with animals, including cats, kittens, dogs, puppies, and various small pets in a safe and spacious area. Staff and volunteers will be on hand to help potential adopters learn more about the pets they are interested in and ensure they feel confident in caring for them.

While all rescue pets need loving homes, PetSmart Charities of Canada encourages potential adopters to consider adopting a cat or kitten during kitten season and recommend the following tips for determining which feline is right for you:

Consider your home environment. A home with children, several roommates or one that tends to be busy may not be the best fit for a shy or quiet cat, but a playful cat or kitten may love all the activity.

Be mindful of your schedule. For those who leave home to work travel a fair amount, an adult or senior cat that is more independent may be a better fit than a kitten. Those who are away from home could also consider adopting a bonded pair of cats that can keep each other company and are often overlooked.

Think about their personality. When going to meet a potential companion, come with an idea in mind of what personality will fit best within the home. First impressions can provide a strong indicator of how a cat will interact once home, but some cats or kittens may require additional time to feel comfortable enough to show their true colors. Ask the adoption partner questions about the cat's personality and the behaviours they have seen being with the cat more closely.

Be prepared for a slow introduction to other pets. Many cats and kittens get along with other felines, dogs or pets in the house, but new adopters should be prepared to make a slow introduction. Have a dedicated space where the new cat or kitten can unwind and acclimate to the new environment while slowly being introduced to other pets.

Those who aren't quite ready to expand their family can still make a big impact by donating to help pets in need at PetSmartCharities.ca. Potential adopters also can find their match when the time is right by visiting PetSmartCharities.ca/adopt-a-pet for adoptable pets, adoption centres and events.

PetSmart Charities of Canada National Adoption Week Details:

Hundreds of animal welfare organizations will bring adoptable pets, including dogs, cats, kittens, puppies, and various small pets into nearly every PetSmart store across Canada.

Dates: July 11-17, 2022

Locations: Visit PetSmart.ca to find a store near you.

About PetSmart Charities of Canada™

PetSmart Charities of Canada is committed to making the world a better place for pets and all who love them. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart® stores across the country, PetSmart Charities of Canada helps thousands of pets connect with loving families each year. PetSmart Charities of Canada also provides grant funding to support organizations that advocate and care for the well-being of all pets and their families. Our grants and efforts connect pets with loving homes through adoption, improve access to affordable veterinary care and support families in times of crisis with access to food, shelter, and emergency relief. Each year, thousands of generous supporters help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities of Canada directly at PetSmartCharities.ca, while shopping at PetSmart.ca, and by using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities of Canada efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in Canada, granting more than $25 million since its inception in 1999. Independent from PetSmart LLC, PetSmart Charities of Canada is a registered Canadian charity. To learn more visit www.PetSmartCharities.ca .

About PetSmart

PetSmart LLC is the leading pet retailer offering products, services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so together they can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates approximately 1,660 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. We provide a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities of Canada™ work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home.

Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated over 350 thousand adoptions in Canada, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

