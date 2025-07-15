PetSmart Names Top 10 Cat-Loving Cities in Canada

New Index Reveals Cities Driving the Rise of Cat Popularity

BURLINGTON, ON, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Move over dogs, cats are now more popular than ever. For the past several years, cat adoptions have outpaced dog adoptions, fueling a rising feline fandom. Ahead of PetSmart Charities of Canada National Adoption Week, PetSmart today unveiled the top 10 cat-loving cities in Canada leading this trend – where residents are not only adopting more cats but spoiling them most with the highest purchases of cat toys, treats and other pampering products from PetSmart.

Ahead of PetSmart Charities of Canada National Adoption Week, PetSmart today unveiled the top 10 cat-loving cities in Canada. PetSmart stores across the country will host adoption events from July 21 to 27, where prospective pet parents will get the chance to meet adoptable pets.

"We've been following this trend as cat adoptions outpace dog adoptions – and it's fair to say cats are having a moment," said Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities of Canada. "This index shows us that cat parenting is more universal than you might think, and those old stereotypes no longer apply. More people than ever are enjoying the playful nature of cat companionship. Cats can thrive in smaller living spaces, and their independence often makes them incredibly appealing to pet parents who can't get out for regular walks. We encourage all Canadians to consider adding a new feline family member during PetSmart Charities of Canada National Adoption Week, July 21-27 at PetSmart stores."

These are the top 10 Canadian cities where residents have invested the most in their love for cats, based on an index encompassing PetSmart Charities of Canada cat adoptions and sales of cat pampering products purchased from PetSmart Canada stores.*

Langley, BC East York, ON Cambridge, ON Nepean, ON Nanaimo, BC Kitchener, ON Kelowna, BC Scarborough, ON St. Catharines, ON Victoria, BC

July is the perfect time for people across Canada to show their love of cats and adopt a cat or kitten during PetSmart Charities of Canada National Adoption Week, July 21-27. PetSmart stores across the country will host adoption events where prospective pet parents will get the chance to meet adoptable pets from local animal welfare organizations to find their perfect match. Summer marks the height of "kitten season," the time of year when the majority of kittens are born. This creates an urgent need for adoptions as shelters and rescues are often overwhelmed with vulnerable cats and kittens in need of loving homes.

To encourage adoptions, PetSmart is offering new pet parents who adopt a pet during July's PetSmart Charities of Canada National Adoption Week the opportunity to claim VIPP (Very Important Pet Parent) status, the highest tier and level of savings for PetSmart Treats Rewards loyalty members. PetSmart is also making it easier than ever for pet parents to welcome adopted cats into their homes celebrating Anything for Cats Month throughout July, the biggest cat event of the year. During July, pet parents can earn 5X Treats Rewards points (10% back in savings)** on all cat purchases, including products and services, and enjoy exclusive deals and additional savings all month long.

"We're seeing an incredible rise in cat appreciation across Canada, and our index of the top cat-loving cities truly highlights this passion," said Charndeep Grewal, vice president of merchandising at PetSmart Canada. "With our wide assortment of products, we're helping pet parents experience more joy with their cats—especially during Anything for Cats month, where they'll find great value and savings. Cats are becoming the heart of more and more Canadian homes, and we're proud to be the trusted destination for cat families."

Cat parents can find all they need for their cats and start saving during Anything for Cats Month in stores, at PetSmart.ca or in the PetSmart app. To learn more about PetSmart Charities of Canada National Adoption Week events visit PetSmartCharities.ca.

*Disclaimer: Rankings are based on internal data from PetSmart Canada stores which excludes Quebec. Data was collected from June 17, 2024 through June 16, 2025. Cities were evaluated using two key metrics: the number of pet adoptions recorded in PetSmart Charities of Canada's Adoptions Database and customer spending on select cat product categories, including toys, furniture, collars and leads, scratch products and treats. To ensure fair comparison, results were adjusted for the number of PetSmart store locations in each city and indexed against national performance. Final rankings were determined using a weighted formula: 50% adoptions and 50% product sales.

**Offer valid 7/1/25-8/3/25. Terms apply. Offer activation required. See offer card in your PetSmart Treats Rewards account for complete details.

About PetSmart

PetSmart is the leading omni-channel pet retailer in North America with a mission to help everyone experience more joy with pets. The company offers a compelling assortment of pet care essentials, exclusive brands and must-have items for each season, along with expert pet services. With over 160 stores across Canada – plus a seamless shopping experience at PetSmart.ca and through the PetSmart app – PetSmart's convenient shopping options are complete with autoship, same-day delivery and in-store pickup. Expert services include professional grooming, pet training, Doggie Day Camp and PetsHotel overnight boarding in many locations. The PetSmart Treats Rewards loyalty program provides value to pet parents th!rough personalized offers and points on every purchase that can be used for future savings.

PetSmart and PetSmart Charities of Canada have a long-standing commitment to supporting pets and people in the communities they serve, and PetSmart Charities of Canada is the largest funder of animal welfare in Canada. Together, they are proud to have helped more than 400 thousand pets find loving homes through in-store pet adoption programs. For more information, visit PetSmart.ca or PetSmartCharities.ca

