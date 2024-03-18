PetSmart Charities of Canada Teams Up with Hill's Pet Nutrition for National Adoption Week, Celebrating 25 Years of Pet Adoptions

Targeting 25 adoptions per store in March across PetSmart stores nationwide

BURLINGTON, ON, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- To celebrate 25 years of helping adoptable pets find loving families, PetSmart Charities of Canada ® – the leading funder of animal welfare in the country – challenged each PetSmart Canada store and their local shelter/rescue partners to find new homes for 25 pets during the month of March, when the organization will hold its first National Adoption Week of the year (March 18-24, 2024) with support from Hill's Pet Nutrition, a global leader in science-led nutrition for pets.

Hill's Logo PetSmart Charities of Canada partners with local rescues and shelters to connect adoptable pets with loving families during National Adoption Week.

As PetSmart Charities of Canada inches closer to its 400 thousandth in-store pet adoption, Hill's Pet Nutrition generously became the sponsor of PetSmart Charities of Canada National Adoption Week this year. This partnership aligns with the Hill's Food, Shelter, Love® program that donates food and supplies to Adoption Centres in all PetSmart stores and over 80 shelters nationwide. Hill's and PetSmart Charities of Canada share a commitment to helping pets find loving families and to strengthening the bond between pets and their people.

"For 25 years, PetSmart Charities of Canada® and local partners have been helping pets pick people to love," said Heidi Marston, director of pet placement at PetSmart Charities of Canada. "Shelters across the country are full, and pets of all ages, breeds and temperaments are looking for their families. We're thankful to Hill's for sharing our passion for pets in need, and for this robust support during National Adoption Week. Pets bring so much joy to their people, helping them to live healthier lives, too. If you have room in your heart and home, we strongly encourage you to consider fostering or adopting!"

"Addressing the issue of pet homelessness requires collaborative efforts, and Hill's Pet Nutrition is committed to enhancing our partnership with PetSmart Charities of Canada to further advocate for shelters and pet adoption," said Evan Ferlejowski, director of marketing at Hill's Pet Nutrition Canada. "Through initiatives like National Adoption Week, we can facilitate connections between potential pet owners and the deserving animals eagerly awaiting loving homes."

During PetSmart Charities of Canada National Adoption Week, potential pet parents will have the chance to interact with adoptable pets from local shelters, including cats, kittens, dogs, puppies, and small pets at PetSmart stores. Staff and volunteers will be on hand to help educate potential adopters on the pets they are interested in and their care needs.

Those who aren't quite ready to expand their family can still make a big impact by donating funds to help pets in need at PetSmartCharities.ca . They also can find their match when the time is right by visiting PetSmartCharities.ca/adopt-a-pet for adoptable pets, adoption centres and events.

Find a location nearby and meet your new best friend.

PetSmart Charities of Canada National Adoption Week Details:

Over 100 local shelters will bring a host of adoptable shelter pets including cats, kittens, dogs, puppies and small pets into nearly every PetSmart store across Canada.

Dates: March 18-24, 2024

Locations: Nearly every one of PetSmart stores across Canada. Visit PetSmart.ca to find a store near you.

ABOUT PETSMART CHARITIES OF CANADA

PetSmart Charities of Canada is committed to making the world a better place for pets and all who love them. Through its in-store adoption program in PetSmart® stores across the country, PetSmart Charities of Canada helps thousands of pets connect with loving families each year. PetSmart Charities of Canada also provides grant funding to support organizations that advocate and care for the well-being of all pets and their families. Our grants and efforts connect pets with loving homes through adoption, improve access to affordable veterinary care and support families in times of crisis with access to food, shelter, and emergency relief. Each year, thousands of generous supporters help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities of Canada directly at PetSmartCharities.ca, while shopping at PetSmart.ca, and by using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities of Canada efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in Canada, granting more than $30 million since its inception in 1999. Independent from PetSmart LLC, PetSmart Charities of Canada is a registered Canadian charity. To learn more visit PetSmartCharities.ca .

ABOUT HILL'S PET NUTRITION

Founded 75 years ago with an unwavering commitment to science-led pet nutrition, Hill's Pet Nutrition is on a mission to help enrich and lengthen the special relationships between people and their pets. Hill's is dedicated to pioneering research for dogs and cats using a scientific understanding of their specific needs. As a leading veterinarian recommended pet food brand, knowledge is our first ingredient with 220+ veterinarians, PhD nutritionists and food scientists working to develop breakthrough innovations in pet health. Hill's Prescription Diet therapeutic nutrition plus our everyday wellness product line, Hill's Science Diet, are sold at vet clinics and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about our products and nutritional philosophy, visit HillsPet.ca.

ABOUT PETSMART

PetSmart LLC is the leading pet retailer offering products, services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so together they can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates approximately 1,660 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. PetSmart provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

