PetSmart Charities of Canada Celebrates 400,000 Pet Adoptions as National Adoption Week Approaches

Coinciding with the charity's 25th year connecting pets and people, PetSmart Charities of Canada is encouraging pet lovers across the nation to adopt from October 21-27.

BURLINGTON, ON, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ -- PetSmart Charities of Canada®, the leading funder of animal welfare in the country, today announced its 400 thousandth pet adoption as part of its 25th anniversary celebration. The milestone adoption comes ahead of PetSmart Charities of Canada National Adoption Week (October 21 – 27), when potential pet parents are invited to meet adoptable pets from animal welfare organizations at local PetSmart stores across Canada.

Nicole and her adopted kitten Rosie, the 400,000th pet adopted through PetSmart Charities of Canada. The charity invites potential adopters to visit a PetSmart store during National Adoption Week, October 21-27. More than 100 local shelter and rescue partners will bring a host of adoptable pets into nearly every PetSmart store across Canada.

PetSmart Charities of Canada's 400,000th Adoption

Nicole Lauff, a dedicated PetSmart associate, visited a PetSmart store in Cambridge, Ontario in hopes of finding an adoptable cat to add to her family. After growing up with a cat, Nicole was eager to welcome a new feline friend into her home as a fur-sibling to her dog, Bella. As soon as she laid eyes on Rosie at the PetSmart Charities of Canada Adoption Centre, she knew it was meant to be.

"It honestly feels so amazing to know that I changed this cat's life, and also made room for another loving pet in my life," Nicole shared. Rosie's cuddly and loving personality not only paired the two together instantaneously that day, but she also became the 400 thousandth pet adopted through PetSmart Charities of Canada. Now Nicole and Rosie join a special pack of milestone pet adoption families that represent the impact of thriving partnerships between PetSmart, PetSmart Charities of Canada, and local shelters and rescue organizations.

"It's so special to be able to celebrate that thousands of families have opened their hearts to 400,000 pets in need of homes as we continue to celebrate PetSmart Charities of Canada's 25th anniversary year," said Heidi Marston, director of pet placement at PetSmart Charities of Canada. "We're grateful for our local shelter and rescue partners that give compassionate care to adoptable pets as they wait for people to love. We know Rosie, and all the other pets adopted this National Adoption Week, will bring so much joy to their new families."

For 25 years, PetSmart Charities of Canada has facilitated in-store adoptions in partnership with local animal welfare organizations. The in-store adoption program was launched following a promise made by PetSmart founders to refrain from selling dogs and cats in stores. Instead, local shelter and rescue partners bring adoptable pets into Adoption Centres in PetSmart stores to meet potential pet parents. The program has successfully helped thousands of pet parents make connections with pets that make perfect additions to their families. The 400 thousandth adoption milestone honours all those who have opened their hearts and homes to pets in need.

Thousands of Pets Are Still in Need of Loving Homes

As local animal shelters across Canada are currently experiencing unprecedented overcrowding due to prolonged stays in shelters, adopting from a PetSmart Charities of Canada adoption partner during National Adoption Week can not only enrich a family, but also save lives and support local animal welfare organizations.

According to a recent nationwide survey1, one-third (34%) of Canadians have considered adopting a pet from a local charity or pet shelter this past year. October National Adoption Week is the perfect time for potential pet parents to explore the best pets for them.

PetSmart Charities of Canada National Adoption Week Details

During PetSmart Charities of Canada National Adoption Week, proudly supported by Hill's Pet Nutrition, over 100 local shelter and rescue partners will bring a host of adoptable pets, including cats, kittens, dogs, puppies and various small animals, into nearly every PetSmart store across Canada.

Dates: October 21 - 27, 2024

Locations: Nearly every one of PetSmart stores across Canada. Visit PetSmart.ca to find a store near you.

[1] The PetSmart Charities of Canada survey was conducted among members of the Angus Reid Forum from September 10 to 12, 2024 among a representative sample of n=1,264 English speaking Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 2.8% percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

ABOUT PETSMART CHARITIES OF CANADA

PetSmart Charities of Canada® is committed to making the world a better place for pets and all who love them. Through its in-store adoption program in PetSmart® stores across the country, PetSmart Charities of Canada helps thousands of pets connect with loving families each year. PetSmart Charities of Canada also provides grant funding to support organizations that advocate and care for the well-being of all pets and their families. Our grants and efforts connect pets with loving homes through adoption, improve access to affordable veterinary care and support families in times of crisis with access to food, shelter, and emergency relief. Each year, thousands of generous supporters help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities of Canada directly at PetSmartCharities.ca, while shopping at PetSmart.ca, and by using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities of Canada efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in Canada, granting more than $35 million since its inception in 1999. Independent from PetSmart LLC, PetSmart Charities of Canada is a registered Canadian charity. To learn more visit PetSmartCharities.ca.

ABOUT PETSMART

PetSmart is a leading pet retailer offering products, services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so together they can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates nearly 1,700 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. We provide a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

Media Contact:

Eni Ajilore: 647-461-4345

Porter Novelli for PetSmart Charities of Canada

[email protected];

24-hour media at PetSmart and PetSmart Charities: [email protected]

SOURCE PetSmart Charities of Canada, Inc.