PetSmart Charities of Canada Shines Spotlight on Disaster Planning for Pet Preparedness Month

The national funder emphasizes the importance of including pets in emergency planning, to ensure pet

parents are ready for disasters, especially during wildfire season.

BURLINGTON, ON , June 10, 2024 /CNW/ -- PetSmart Charities of Canada®, the leading funder of animal welfare in the country, urges pet parents to plan ahead amid common occurrences of wildfires, floods and other natural disasters. As recent wildfires across many parts of the country continue to impact communities, it is imperative to have an emergency plan for the whole family, including pets.

According to PetSmart Charities of Canada, 90% of pet parents surveyed said they wouldn't leave their homes during a disaster if they couldn't take their pets with them. One of PetSmart Charities of Canada's goals is to keep the whole family together by supporting pet parents with planning before an emergency arises, so they are better prepared for disasters.

As part of PetSmart Charities of Canada's commitment to helping pets in need, the national nonprofit has committed up to $150,000 in funding for local partners impacted by disasters.

"Pets are part of the family and should be considered during emergency response too," said Kate Atema, director of community grant initiatives at PetSmart Charities of Canada. "When disasters strike, our team quickly deploys funds and resources to make provisions for the evacuation, care and reunification of pets with their families. People rely on their pets more than ever during crises, so our support provides safety and peace of mind for the whole family. Last year, we saw so much need due to wildfires across the country that we increased our funding support by 150%."

For Pet Preparedness Month, PetSmart Charities of Canada has developed a checklist to help prepare for and navigate the process of evacuating with your pet, including:

Identification and Documentation : Keep updated electronic and printed photos and copies of your pets' identification tags, medical records, vaccination records, and essential medications in a water and fireproof container.

: Keep updated electronic and printed photos and copies of your pets' identification tags, medical records, vaccination records, and essential medications in a water and fireproof container. Emergency Supplies: Store necessary emergency supplies for your pet such as food and water, first aid supplies, crates, leashes, harnesses and sanitation items, such as litter boxes and waste bags.

Store necessary emergency supplies for your pet such as food and water, first aid supplies, crates, leashes, harnesses and sanitation items, such as litter boxes and waste bags. Temporary Shelter: Identify the places and spaces you can bring your pet such as pet-friendly hotels, friends or family members' homes and local animal shelters or veterinary clinics for temporary housing options.

Identify the places and spaces you can bring your pet such as pet-friendly hotels, friends or family members' homes and local animal shelters or veterinary clinics for temporary housing options. Transportation: Plan how you will transport your pet during an evacuation. Keep necessary tethers/seat belts on-hand.

Plan how you will transport your pet during an evacuation. Keep necessary tethers/seat belts on-hand. Practice and Preparation: Practice evacuating with your pet, using different routes and methods of transportation, and learn how to help your pet if they are injured.

Practice evacuating with your pet, using different routes and methods of transportation, and learn how to help your pet if they are injured. Stay Informed: Keep a list of emergency, family, and work contacts and refer to local social media sites for official information from emergency management agencies.

"Over 17 months, the Nova Scotia SPCA responded to two hurricanes, two wildfires, a blizzard and a flood," said Marni Tuttle, executive director of advancement at Nova Scotia SPCA. "PetSmart Charities of Canada has been our good Samaritan in nearly all of those difficult situations. With their support, we were able to rescue and shelter animals, while helping hundreds of families."

For more information on evacuation preparations, keeping pets safe during a crisis and to download a pet preparedness checklist, visit PetSmart Charities of Canada here. For more information on PetSmart Charities of Canada, please visit PetSmartCharities.ca.

