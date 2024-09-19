Canada's First Interactive Pet Food Bank Map Launches Ahead of Pet Hunger Awareness Day

PetSmart Charities of Canada and Humane Canada partner to bring attention to the pressing issue of pet food insecurity on September 24 this year

BURLINGTON, ON, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ -- According to a recent nationwide survey[1], 70% of Canadians who own dogs or cats typically feed them during mealtime before they feed themselves. Pets are inextricable members of the family, so when pet owners face food insecurity, they often struggle to feed their pets too. Those that need support for their pets now have a new map to find local organizations providing pet food and supplies, which can be found here.

For pet guardians searching for support, a new Interactive Pet Food Bank Map helps individuals locate nearby pet food banks. PetSmart Charities of Canada and Humane Canada have partnered to bring attention to the pressing issue of pet food insecurity on Pet Hunger Awareness Day (September 24).

PetSmart Charities of Canada®, a leading funder of animal welfare in Canada, is helping to bring awareness and action to combat hunger for pets living with people experiencing food insecurity, with their second annual Pet Hunger Awareness Day™ on Tuesday, September 24th.

The survey found that over 80% of Canadians do not know where to turn for pet food assistance in their community. That's why Humane Canada, with grant support from PetSmart Charities of Canada, created the country's first interactive Pet Food Bank Map, now available online.

The tool identifies over 300 pet food assistance programs across all 10 provinces and one territory, providing an invaluable resource for pet parents searching for support. The map not only helps individuals locate nearby pet food banks but also highlights distribution networks, helping to identify where support is accessible to those in remote, rural, and underserved areas. This level of accessibility is crucial in addressing the widespread issue of pet food insecurity and ensuring that pet parents can find resources when they need it most.

"When times are tough, we want to ensure people have access to the resources they need to make sure their pets can stay nourished, healthy and doing what they do best – giving unconditional love and devoted companionship to their families," said Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities of Canada. "Our partnership with Humane Canada is crucial in the work to help those who love their pets but might struggle to make ends meet."

"People love their pets and need them most when times are tough," said Kathy Duncan, director, national programs at Humane Canada. "This map was designed to help pet guardians easily find out where to pick up donated pet food in or near their communities. We're thankful for the support from PetSmart Charities of Canada that brought this tool to life."

PetSmart Charities of Canada powers Humane Canada's National Pet Food Bank Program

The Pet Food Bank Map is one part of the many initiatives of Humane Canada's National Pet Food Bank Program made possible through generous support from PetSmart Charities of Canada, to address pet hunger, foster strong community engagement, increase pet retention rates, and scale into the future. This program will provide a positive impact on pets, pet parents, and for communities across Canada.

A $300,000 grant provided to Humane Canada by PetSmart Charities of Canada to help fund this important work is part of PetSmart Charities of Canada's broader commitment to help end pet hunger.

How every Canadian can help combat pet food insecurity

83% of Canadians agree that pet hunger is an important issue this year – and it's time for us to help in any way that we can. According to Humane Canada, donations from the community are the top sources of pet food for pet food banks. To support Pet Hunger Awareness Day™ and help in the fight against pet food insecurity, consider donating to help pets in need at PetSmartCharities.ca or at PIN pads inside PetSmart retail stores.

[1] The PetSmart Charities of Canada survey was conducted among members of the Angus Reid Forum from September 10 to 12, 2024 among a representative sample of n=1,264 English speaking Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 2.8% percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

About PetSmart Charities of Canada

PetSmart Charities of Canada® is committed to making the world a better place for pets and all who love them. Through its in-store adoption program in PetSmart® stores across the country, PetSmart Charities of Canada helps thousands of pets connect with loving families each year. PetSmart Charities of Canada also provides grant funding to support organizations that advocate and care for the well-being of all pets and their families. Our grants and efforts connect pets with loving homes through adoption, improve access to affordable veterinary care and support families in times of crisis with access to food, shelter, and emergency relief. Each year, thousands of generous supporters help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities of Canada directly at PetSmartCharities.ca, while shopping at PetSmart.ca, and by using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities of Canada efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in Canada, granting more than $35 million since its inception in 1999. Independent from PetSmart LLC, PetSmart Charities of Canada is a registered Canadian charity. To learn more visit PetSmartCharities.ca.

About Humane Canada

Humane Canada, the federation of SPCAs and humane societies, brings together organizations that work with and care for animals to end animal cruelty, improve animal protection, and promote the humane treatment of all animals. As part of this mission, the National Pet Food Bank Program is designed to help keep families together by addressing the issue of food insecurity for companion animals. To date, $80,000 in National Pet Food Bank Grants have been awarded to 17 recipients, serving over 5,000 animals. Additionally, 1.9 million meals have been delivered to the national pet food bank network, made possible through corporate donations and the generous support of PetSmart Charities of Canada. To learn more, visit HumaneCanada.ca

