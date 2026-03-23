PetSmart Charities of Canada Awards $450K in Grants to Local Shelters and Rescues Ahead of National Adoption Week

Funding helps local animal shelters and rescues prepare adoptable pets for in-store adoption events from March 23–29, 2026 during National Adoption Week

BURLINGTON, ON, March 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- Ahead of the first National Adoption Week of the year, PetSmart Charities of Canada® has awarded $450,000 in grants to community animal welfare organizations nationwide to support in-store adoption programs that help animals find loving homes. Adoptable pets are available in PetSmart stores every day, but from March 23–29, 2026, local animal shelters and rescues will bring even more adoptable pets--including dogs, cats, rabbits, and small animals of all ages and personalities--to PetSmart stores across the country to connect people and pets.

PetSmart Charities of Canada recently awarded $450,000 in grants to community animal welfare organizations across the country ahead of National Adoption Week (March 23–29), where local pets will be available for adoption at PetSmart stores across the country.

New findings from an Angus Reid survey highlight the powerful emotional impact pets have on Canadians. An overwhelming 96% of pet owners report that having a pet has improved their emotional well‑being. The survey also reveals that comfort and companionship is the leading emotional benefit pets provide:

39% of respondents ranked comfort and companionship as the #1 benefit .

of respondents ranked comfort and companionship as the . 19% ranked increased happiness as their top emotional benefit, with those under 55 more likely to cite this.

ranked as their top emotional benefit, with those under 55 more likely to cite this. 12% identified reduced stress or anxiety as their primary benefit.

Pets are also strengthening social ties. Nearly half of owners (45%) say that adding a pet to their family has helped deepen their sense of community, whether through interactions with neighbours, fellow pet owners, or local shelters.

Funding from PetSmart Charities of Canada supports the needs of adoptable pets including veterinary care, enrichment and nutrition, to ensure they are ready for placement in loving homes. Adopting a new best friend at an in-store event can save lives, bring more joy to families and ease the burden of local animal welfare organizations working to give every pet the love and attention they need to thrive.

"We've seen that Canadian pet parents overwhelmingly benefit from adding a pet to their family," said Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities of Canada. "This year, we're excited to continue this trend through $450,000 in adoption support grants to our animal shelter and rescue partners, who are working tirelessly to intake new pets, support their adoption journey and help every pet find the loving home they've been waiting for."

PetSmart Charities of Canada National Adoption Week Details

During PetSmart Charities of Canada National Adoption Week, local shelters and rescues will bring adoptable pets into nearly every PetSmart store across Canada. Potential pet parents will have the chance to interact with adoptable pets, with staff and volunteers available to help educate potential adopters on pet care needs and provide adoption resources.

Dates: March 23–29, 2026

March 23–29, 2026 Locations: Nearly every PetSmart store across Canada. Visit PetSmart .ca to find a store near you, or donate to: PetSmartCharities.ca

Those interested in other ways to support adoptable pets can still make an impact by donating funds to help pets in need at PetSmartCharities.ca . They can also find their match when the time is right by visiting PetSmartCharities.ca/adopt-a-pet to view adoptable pets, adoption centres, and upcoming events.

About PetSmart Charities of Canada®

PetSmart Charities of Canada is committed to making the world a better place for pets and all who love them. Through its in-store adoption program in PetSmart® stores across the country, PetSmart Charities of Canada has helped over 400,000 pets find loving homes. PetSmart Charities of Canada also provides grant funding to support organizations that advocate and care for the well-being of all pets and their families. Our grants and efforts connect pets with loving homes through adoption, improve access to affordable veterinary care and support families in times of crisis with access to food, shelter, and emergency relief. Each year, thousands of generous supporters help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities of Canada directly at PetSmartCharities.ca, while shopping at PetSmart.ca, and by using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside Canadian PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities of Canada efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in Canada, granting more than $40 million since its inception in 1999. PetSmart Charities of Canada is a registered Canadian charity. To learn more visit PetSmartCharities.ca.

Angus Reid Survey Methodology:

These are the findings of a study/survey conducted by PetSmart Charities of Canada from March 11- 12, 2026 among a sample of 1,004 online Canadians with pets who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

SOURCE PetSmart Charities of Canada, Inc.

Waverly Neufeld, 905-353-5985, Porter Novelli for PetSmart Charities of Canada, [email protected]