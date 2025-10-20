Find Your BOO During PetSmart Charities of Canada National Adoption Week

National pet charity encourages Canadians to adopt at PetSmart stores through Sunday

BURLINGTON, ON, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- PetSmart Charities of Canada, which has helped more than 425,000 pets find homes through in-store adoptions, is encouraging families across the country to find their new BOO this Halloween season during its National Adoption Week happening October 20–26. Potential pet parents are invited to meet adoptable pets from over 120 local animal welfare organizations at PetSmart stores across Canada.

58 per cent of Canadians Express Strong Intent to Adopt

PetSmart Charities of Canada National Adoption Week returns October 20-26, where local shelters and rescues will bring adoptable pets into PetSmart stores across Canada.

According to the newly released Hill's Pet Nutrition 2025 Canada State of Shelter Pet Adoption Report, more than half of Canadians surveyed expressed a strong intent to adopt from a shelter or rescue. However, engaging first-time shelter adopters is paramount to the success of adoption programs, as previous shelter adopters are significantly more likely to do so again as compared to those without prior shelter adoption experience (76 per cent versus 52 per cent).

Despite this, shelters across the country are facing a growing gap between pet intakes and adoptions, leading to higher shelter populations. Shelters across Canada are seeing longer stays for dogs, and large breeds are facing the greatest challenges, with only 17 per cent of Canadians saying they're likely to adopt a large dog.

Partnering with local shelters, rescues and municipalities help connect pet-loving people with adoptable pets like Harold and Agnes, a charming pair of young Saint Bernards who have been at the Toronto Animal Services shelter since August. This affectionate duo has been waiting for a family of their own for over 70 days and are ready to fill their new home with double the loyalty and love.

"At PetSmart Charities of Canada, we've spent more than 25 years championing the idea that every pet deserves a loving home and a place in a family," said Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities of Canada. "National Adoption Week is a special moment to help make those connections happen by bringing people and pets together, easing the burden on overcrowded shelters, and supporting their vital work across the country. We encourage you to visit your local PetSmart and discover the joy of pet adoption."

PetSmart Charities of Canada National Adoption Week Details

For over 25 years, PetSmart Charities of Canada has worked with local shelters and rescues to bring adoptable pets into PetSmart stores, helping more than 425,000 pets find loving homes. These in-store events offer a safe and welcoming space for animals to meet potential adopters during regular store hours.

During PetSmart Charities of Canada National Adoption Week, hundreds of local shelters will bring adoptable shelter pets, including cats, kittens, dogs, puppies and various small pets to PetSmart stores across Canada for on-site meet-and-greets with adoptable pets of all ages, breeds, temperaments and energy levels. Staff and volunteers will be available for support, help, tips and resources for new pet parents.

By adopting from a PetSmart Charities of Canada partner during National Adoption Week, families can welcome a new pet and help relieve pressure on overcrowded shelters.

Dates: October 20 - 26, 2025

Locations: Nearly every PetSmart store across Canada. Visit PetSmart.ca to find a store near you, or contact your local store to see what pets they will have available at local events.

Whether you are new or returning to pet adoption, PetSmart Charities of Canada is welcoming all those interested in supporting National Adoption Week to visit their local PetSmart store, or make a donation at the checkout or on PetSmartCharities.ca to further help support the life-saving work of pet shelters and organizations from coast to coast to coast.

About PetSmart Charities of Canada

PetSmart Charities of Canada is committed to making the world a better place for pets and all who love them. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart stores across the country, PetSmart Charities of Canada has helped over 425,000 pets find loving homes. PetSmart Charities of Canada also provides grant funding to support organizations that advocate and care for the well-being of all pets and their families. Our grants and efforts connect pets with loving homes through adoption, improve access to affordable veterinary care and support families in times of crisis with access to food, shelter, and emergency relief. Each year, thousands of generous supporters help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities of Canada directly at PetSmartCharities.ca, while shopping at PetSmart.ca, and by using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities of Canada efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in Canada, granting more than $40 million since its inception in 1999. PetSmart Charities of Canada is a registered Canadian charity. To learn more, visit PetSmartCharities.ca.

