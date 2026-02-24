Canadian Veterinarians Say Financial Barriers Are Limiting Pet Care

Second PetSmart Charities of Canada–Gallup study finds cost shapes care decisions, while communication gaps and emotional strain challenge veterinary teams and pet families.

BURLINGTON, ON, Feb. 24, 2026 /CNW/ -- Nearly all Canadian veterinarians (96%) say their clients' financial considerations sometimes or often prevent them from delivering recommended veterinary care, according to the PetSmart Charities of Canada-Gallup State of Pet Care Study: Veterinarian Perspectives on Canadian Veterinary Care, launched today. According to the new study, part two in a series, veterinarians working across practice types, geographic regions and levels of experience all indicate cost is the most common reason their clients decline care. These findings align with prior results from pet parents, who also indicate financial concerns are the most common reasons they decline care.

Treatment Decisions Impacted by Financial Constraints and Standards for Care

While veterinarians frequently encounter clients struggling to afford care, three in four Canadian veterinarians say their education did not prepare them at all (40%) or prepared them only a little (35%) to talk with clients about financial barriers to care.

When asked why they may hesitate to present multiple or lower-cost options, over a third say they are aiming for the best possible outcome (36%), and 28% say they are adhering to practice or educational recommendations. Separately, when asked about their comfort around differing standards of care, only half (49%) agree that the minimum standard of care is acceptable, and 28% say providing care below the "gold standard" is distressing. At the same time, a large majority (92%) agree that trying something, even if it is not the ideal treatment, is better than doing nothing.

"After listening to pet parents, it was essential that we also hear directly from veterinarians," said Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities of Canada. "They, too, experience the emotional toll when financial barriers stand between pets and recommended care. These findings highlight the need for upfront, more compassionate conversations between veterinarians and the families they serve. When we work together to address these challenges, more pets can access the veterinary care that keeps them healthy and at home with the families who love them."

The Veterinarian-Pet Parent Disconnect

Eighty-seven per cent of veterinarians report they often (41%) or always (46%) recommend an alternative treatment plan when clients decline care due to affordability. However, only 28% of pet parents who declined care due to cost report being offered a more affordable alternative.

Similarly, while 36% of veterinarians say they often or always offer payment plan options when care is declined due to cost, only 21% of pet parents say they have ever been offered one. Availability alone does not explain this gap as 68% of veterinarians say their practice offers third-party pay-over-time options and 22% offer in-house managed plans, yet only 6% say these options are always offered. Among veterinarians whose practices do offer third-party or in-house financing options, most say they are offered only when clients ask (44%) or express financial concern (49%).

Veterinarians Report Emotional Toll of Declined Care

Veterinarians express concern not only for the pets whose care is declined, but also for the emotional impact on families and staff. When care is declined, the pet's health is the primary worry, with 98% saying they are concerned the pet's condition will worsen or become chronic. Eighty-eight per cent are concerned the pet may ultimately be euthanized, an outcome nearly three in four veterinarians (73%) cite as one of the hardest parts of their job. Ninety-one per cent say the emotional impact on the pet's family is at least somewhat of a concern, and 81% report concern about the toll on their teams.

Spectrum of Care Familiar to Vets, but Not Fully Applied

Most Canadian veterinarians (93%) say they are familiar with the Spectrum of Care approach, a method that adapts treatment recommendations based on the needs of the patient, the client's circumstances (which would include financial considerations) and the veterinary team's capabilities. However, only half (51%) say their education prepared them to offer care in this way. In practice, conversations about clients' goals for care and affordability usually happen after care plans are proposed. Only nineteen per cent of veterinarians say they try to understand the client's goals for care first, rather than recommending multiple options and allowing the client to choose (72%) or starting with the most medically advanced level of care (9%).

"Veterinarians enter this field because they care deeply about the welfare of animals," said Dr. Robyn Jaynes, director of veterinary affairs at PetSmart Charities of Canada. "They too are impacted by the rising costs of delivering care on their businesses and their own mental wellness. We're grateful to those who contributed to this study. Their insights and engagement are critical in evolving affordable solutions that meet the needs of pet parents and for veterinarians and their teams."

Methodology

Results for the PetSmart Charities of Canada-Gallup State of Pet Care: Veterinarian Perspectives of Canadian Veterinary Care study are based on a web-based survey conducted with 369 practicing veterinarians in Canada. Gallup conducted the survey September 9-23, 2025. Respondents were sourced from an opt-in, professional panel of Canada-based veterinarians and referrals from the PetSmart Charities of Canada network to reach as broad of a sample of veterinarians as possible. Respondents had the option to complete the survey in English or French. Veterinarians were eligible to participate if they indicated they are currently practicing veterinary medicine and provide care for small or companion animals, or a mix of animals. The survey was administered as a blind study, meaning respondents were not informed that the research was sponsored by PetSmart Charities of Canada.

For results based on the total sample of the study, the credibility interval is ±5.2 per centage points at the 95% confidence level. Since this sample is not weighted, the credibility interval assumes the sample is equivalent to a simple random sample. Credibility intervals for subgroups are larger. Question wording, practical difficulties in conducting surveys and the method of obtaining this sample of veterinarians can introduce error or bias into the findings.

About PetSmart Charities of Canada

PetSmart Charities of Canada is committed to making the world a better place for pets and all who love them. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart stores across the country, PetSmart Charities of Canada has helped over 400,000 pets find loving homes. PetSmart Charities of Canada also provides grant funding to support organizations that advocate and care for the well-being of all pets and their families. Our grants and efforts connect pets with loving homes through adoption, improve access to affordable veterinary care and support families in times of crisis with access to food, shelter and emergency relief. Each year, thousands of generous supporters help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities of Canada directly at PetSmartCharities.ca, while shopping at PetSmart.ca and by using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities of Canada efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in Canada, granting more than $40 million since its inception in 1999. PetSmart Charities of Canada is a registered Canadian charity. To learn more, visit www.PetSmartCharities.ca.

About Gallup

Gallup delivers analytics and advice to help leaders and organizations solve their most pressing problems. Combining more than 85 years of experience with its global reach, Gallup knows more about the attitudes and behaviours of employees, customers, students and citizens than any other organization in the world.

