PetSmart Charities of Canada Helps Keep Canadian Pets and Families Fed for Pet Hunger Awareness Day™

Organization Gives $100,000 Grant to Support Pets Living with People Experiencing Food Insecurity in York Region

BURLINGTON, ON, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- As visits to food banks reach record highs, PetSmart Charities of Canada marks its annual Pet Hunger Awareness Day™ with a $100,000 grant to The Food Bank of York Region. This vital funding will help ensure that in addition to supporting families, the food bank can also support pets in need.

In recognition of Pet Hunger Awareness Day this year, PetSmart Charities of Canada has announced a $100,000 grant and partnership with The Food Bank of York Region and Feed Ontario. The organizations are calling on the community to provide support for their local food banks – because when a family faces hunger, so do their pets.

Yesterday, PetSmart Charities of Canada joined The Food Bank of York Region and Feed Ontario to commemorate the valued partnership with its local partners, Markham Food Bank, Richmond Hill Food Bank and Newmarket Food Bank, which will benefit most directly from the grant. Taking a moment to appreciate the unwavering efforts of the organizations and their hardworking volunteers, the partners also confirmed the increasing need and called on the community to add their support for their local food banks – because when a family faces hunger, so do their pets.

"We recognize that when people are facing challenging times, their pets are in it with them," said Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities of Canada. "That's why our partnerships with The Food Bank of York Region and Feed Ontario are so critical. Together, we can get pet food to families in need through distribution channels, such as food banks, that meet pet parents where they are."

"Right now, more people than ever need to turn to food banks for help," said Carolyn Stewart, chief executive officer at Feed Ontario. "We know how important pets are to people and families across the province, and we're thankful to PetSmart Charities of Canada for taking action to help people and pets in need. Both through raising awareness on Pet Hunger Awareness Day, and through their grant funding program, their organization is helping food banks make sure pets don't go hungry."

While this initiative aims to strengthen pet food security in York Region, Ontario, similar needs exist across Canada where pet hunger impacts every community.

Addressing a Growing Need

PetSmart Charities of Canada created Pet Hunger Awareness Day™ in 2023 as a signal to remember pets when considering food insecurity. Pets have a profound influence on people and over 12 million households in Canada include a dog or cat. Caring for pets can significantly benefit the physical and mental health and wellness of their people, and support ensures those experiencing hard times can continue to provide for their pets.

Last year, Humane Canada launched Canada's first interactive Pet Food Bank Map, made possible through a $300,000 grant from PetSmart Charities of Canada.

Since its launch last September, the tool has been updated to identify 343 pet food assistance programs across all 10 provinces and one territory. Humane Canada has estimated that the outcome of this tool has supported 20,000 pets across the country.

How Canadians Can Help End Pet Hunger

Pet food support helps pet parents experiencing hardship, who at times are forced to make difficult choices, such as foregoing their own necessities to care for their pets. Despite being Canada's largest animal welfare funder, PetSmart Charities of Canada recognizes that no single organization can tackle this problem alone. All pet-loving Canadians are encouraged to consider donating pet food to local food banks, where accepted. Every donation helps ensure that no family member, whether two- or four-legged, goes hungry.

For more information or to donate, visit PetSmartCharities.ca.

About PetSmart Charities of Canada

PetSmart Charities of Canada is committed to making the world a better place for pets and all who love them. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart stores across the country, PetSmart Charities of Canada has helped over 400,000 pets find loving homes. PetSmart Charities of Canada also provides grant funding to support organizations that advocate and care for the well-being of all pets and their families. Our grants and efforts connect pets with loving homes through adoption, improve access to affordable veterinary care and support families in times of crisis with access to food, shelter, and emergency relief. Each year, thousands of generous supporters help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities of Canada directly at PetSmartCharities.ca, while shopping at PetSmart.ca, and by using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities of Canada efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in Canada, granting more than $40 million since its inception in 1999. PetSmart Charities of Canada is a registered Canadian charity. To learn more, visit www.PetSmartCharities.ca.

SOURCE PetSmart Charities of Canada, Inc.

Garry Ho: 212-601-8381, Porter Novelli for PetSmart Charities of Canada, [email protected]