Petro-Victory Energy Corp. Engages Alliance Advisors IR for Investor Relations Services

DALLAS, March 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Petro-Victory Energy Corp. ("Petro-Victory" or the "Company") (TSX-V: VRY) is pleased to announce it has entered into an investor relations agreement with Alliance Advisors Investor Relations ("Alliance") to provide the Company with investor relations services, with a primary focus on developing and managing an investor relations and communications program, including PR/media, social media and stakeholder relations.

"As Petro-Victory continues to execute on its high-growth strategy in Brazil, it is essential that we effectively communicate our vision, milestones, and value proposition to the investment community," said Richard Gonzalez, Chief Executive Officer of Petro-Victory Energy Corp. "Alliance Advisors has a deep understanding of the energy sector and a track record of elevating companies like ours in the capital markets. We are excited to work with them to expand our investor reach and engagement."

"Energy markets demand strong investor communication, and we are pleased to partner with Petro-Victory to amplify its story," said Alyssa Barry, President of Alliance Advisors Investor Relations. "With our experience supporting oil and gas companies, we understand how to position Petro-Victory's compelling growth strategy to retail and institutional investors. We look forward to working alongside the team to enhance shareholder engagement and visibility in the market."

Pursuant to the agreement with Alliance dated March 14, 2025 (the "Agreement"), Alliance has agreed to provide investor relations and communications services to the Company in exchange for a monthly fee of CAD $15,000, payable monthly. The services include developing and managing PR/media, social media and stakeholder relations. The initial term of Agreement expires on August 31, 2025, and will renew automatically subject to agreement by the parties. Alliance has an arm's length relationship with the Company, and no securities ‎will be issued as compensation. The Agreement remains subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The contact person, address, email, and telephone number for Alliance Advisors are as follows: Alyssa Barry (Principal and Co-Founder), 400-22 E 5th Ave., Vancouver, BC, V5T 1G8, [email protected], 1-833-947-5227.

Corporate Update

The Company would also like to announce that it has borrowed an aggregate USD $400,000 (the "Loans") and issued unsecured promissory notes to 579 Max Ltd., Fifteen Talents LP, Chris Cooper, Richard Gonzalez and an arm's length third party (collectively, the "Lenders"). Each Loan bears interest at an annual rate of 14% per annum and each Lender was issued bonus warrants (the "Warrants") exercisable at CAD$1.49 as set out below.

Lender Loan Amount

(US$) Maturity No. of Bonus

Warrants Expiry 579 Max, Ltd. 50,000 March 12, 2026 48,292 March 12, 2026 Fifteen Talents LP 50,000 March 12, 2026 48,292 March 12, 2026 Chris Cooper 50,000 March 12, 2026 48,292 March 12, 2026 Richard Gonzalez 200,000 March 12, 2026 193,168 March 12, 2026 Arm's Length Party 50,000 March 12, 2026 48,292 March 12, 2026

The Loans and the issuance of the Warrants each constituted a "related party transaction" ‎under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special ‎Transactions ("MI 61-101") as the Lender is a related party (as defined in MI 61-101) of the ‎Company. The Company relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority ‎shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI ‎‎61-101 in respect of related party matters, as the Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and neither the fair ‎market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of ‎the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involves the related parties, exceeded 25% of the ‎Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101).‎

The Loans and issuance of Warrants remain subject to TSXV final acceptance.

About Petro Victory Energy Corp.

Petro Victory Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources in Brazil. The Company holds 100% operating and working interests in thirty-eight (38) licenses totaling 257,604 acres in two (2) different producing basins in Brazil. Petro-Victory generates accretive shareholder value through disciplined investments in high-impact, low-risk assets. The Company's Common Shares trade on the TSXV under the ticker symbol VRY.

