Petro-Victory Energy provides update on the conclusion of drilling the AND-5 well in the 100% owned Andorinha field, onshore, Brasil

DALLAS, July 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (TSXV: VRY) ("Petro-Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the drilling operations for the AND-5 well, in partnership with Azevedo & Travassos Energia ("ATE"), located in the Andorinha Field, Potiguar Basin, Rio Grande do Norte, were successfully concluded.

Highlights

Drilling Operations: Drilling began on June 25 and concluded on July 5 , reaching a total depth of 1,165 meters through sedimentary and basement rock layers.

Drilling began on and concluded on , reaching a total depth of 1,165 meters through sedimentary and basement rock layers. Technical Execution: The operation utilized the Drake-2 onshore hydraulic rig, with wireline logging by Halliburton and successful installation of 7" nominal production casing.

The operation utilized the Drake-2 onshore hydraulic rig, with wireline logging by Halliburton and successful installation of 7" nominal production casing. Reservoir Findings: Petrophysical analysis identified 13 meters of net pay across four oil-bearing intervals using a 3,500-ppm salinity cut-off.

Petrophysical analysis identified 13 meters of net pay across four oil-bearing intervals using a 3,500-ppm salinity cut-off. Next Steps: The Company will mobilize a completion rig for special saturation logging, followed by well testing, completion, and tie-in to the Andorinha Collection Station.

AND-5 Well Drilling Update

Drilling commenced on June 25th, progressing through sedimentary rock sections, and was concluded in basement rock on July 5th at a final total depth of 1,165 meters. Subsequently, wireline logging operations were performed, followed by the running of the 7" nominal production casing to final depth.

The operation was carried out using the Drake-2 onshore hydraulic drilling rig, with logging services provided by Halliburton.

Based on conventional petrophysical evaluation, applying a salinity cut-off of 3,500 ppm, 13 meters of net pay was identified, distributed across four oil-bearing intervals. The technical team is continuing detailed analysis of the acquired logs and associated data.

In the next operational phase, mobilization of an onshore completion rig is planned, with the objective of acquiring special saturation logs to more accurately characterize the productive intervals. Subsequently, well testing and completion operations will be carried out to prepare the well for production, followed by tie-in to the Andorinha Collection Station.

About Petro Victory Energy Corp.

Petro Victory Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources in Brazil. The Company holds 100% operating and working interests in thirty-eight (38) licenses totaling 257,604 acres in two (2) different producing basins in Brazil. Petro-Victory generates accretive shareholder value through disciplined investments in high-impact, low-risk assets. The Company's Common Shares trade on the TSXV under the ticker symbol VRY.

