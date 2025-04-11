Petro-Victory Energy Corp. Announces Short Term Promissory Note

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE AVIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS/

DALLAS, April 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (TSXV: VRY) ("Petro-Victory" or the "Company") announces that it has borrowed US$250,000 (the "Loan") and issued an unsecured promissory note to an arm's length third party (the "Lender"). The Loan bears interest at an annual rate of 14% per annum until maturity and 18% per annum thereafter. The Lender will be issued 285,360 bonus warrants (the "Warrants") in connection with the Loan, with each Warrant being exercisable at CAD$1.25 per common share on or before March 26, 2026. The Loan and issuance of Warrants remain subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") final acceptance.

About Petro-Victory Energy Corp.

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. is an oil and gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Brazil. The Company holds interest in 55 licenses covering 295,829 acres, net across three producing basins(1). Through disciplined investments in high-impact, low-risk assets, Petro-Victory is focused on delivering sustainable shareholder value. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol VRY.

CAUTIONARY NOTE

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless an exemption from such registration is available.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements.

Such forward‑looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; and the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones. The actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward‑looking statements as a result of risk factors, including the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data; and general market and industry conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

(1) Total portfolio under management as of the date of this release includes 49 concession contracts with 276,755 acres, net to Petro-Victory plus an additional 6 concessions and 19,074 acres in joint venture with BlueOak in Capixaba Energia.

SOURCE Petro-Victory Energy Corp.

For further information: Petro-Victory Energy Corp., Richard F. Gonzalez, CEO 214-971-2647; Daniel R. Wray, CFO 214-971-2647