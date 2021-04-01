WINNIPEG, MB, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Petline Insurance Company announces its collaboration with Armour Insurance to launch a new pet health insurance product, Pet Shield Insurance. This new collaboration and product mean that dog and cat owners in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan can purchase lifelong protection for their pet.

Pet Shield Insurance provides four plan options to choose from to suit the needs of pet owners and their pets. Pet owners can purchase the new product online at www.petshield.ca or by phone at 1-844-421-2121.

"We couldn't be more excited to join forces with Armour and launch this great product", said Raegan Ahlbaum, AVP Petline Operations. "At Petline, we are thrilled to offer Pet Shield under our family of brands. As more Canadians are welcoming a dog or cat into their home during these unprecedented times, we're happy to partner with Armour and provide their customers the opportunity to protect their pet's health now and into the future."

"At Armour we believe in the power of having strong relationships with all of our stakeholders", said Rob Marusin, President & CEO of Armour Insurance. "We're extremely excited to be entering this collaboration with Petline, not just for the new product opportunities it affords us, but because we feel Petline Insurance is a wonderful match to our culture. They already feel like part of the Armour family. Our pets play a big role in our well being and providing our customers with a way to protect this helps us further our commitment to them."

As the first licensed insurance company in Canada to focus solely on pet insurance, Petline is a leader in the pet insurance market since 1989. Petline Insurance Company operates under the Economical Insurance family of companies and has a number of product lines. Their flagship brand is Petsecure pet health insurance, and they launched Peppermint Pet Health Insurance in 2018 as their lower-cost option. Petline also underwrites for OVMA Pet Health Insurance, Pet Insurance for Hudson's Bay customers, Desjardins Pet Insurance Program, The Personal Pet Insurance Program, CAA pet insurance, Toronto Humane Society Pet Health Insurance, and Nova Scotia SPCA Pet Health Insurance. Each brand offers distinct coverage options with unique benefits at varying price points. Petline helps Canadian pets live longer and healthier lives by enabling their owners to provide the best in pet health care.

