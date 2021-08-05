Petit-Rocher residents to benefit from better access to clean drinking water with new water treatment system

PETIT-ROCHER, NB, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are the top priorities of all orders of governments. As we recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, we know how important investments in critical infrastructure are as we build back better.

Taking decisive action to help families, businesses and communities is vital to the well-being of the province – and today's announcement is a key part of this support.

Today, Serge Cormier, Member of Parliament for Acadie—Bathurst, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development; the Honourable Gary Crossman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation, and Her Worship Rachel Boudreau, Mayor of the Village of Petit Rocher, announced the construction of a new water treatment system in Petit-Rocher.

The project will see the construction of a new water treatment system that uses nano filtration, along with the expansion of the existing pump station. Additionally, a new treatment system for the filtration backwash, and connections to municipal water services, will also be built. Once completed, the site will be rehabilitated and expanded with a new parking lot to better assist with increased capacity and demand at the existing centre.

The new water treatment system will improve the overall water quality for residents, increase access to potable water, and help end boil water advisories for some members of the community.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $2.5 million in this project through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of New Brunswick is investing over $1.3 million and the Village of Petit-Rocher is providing over $278,000 in funding.

Quotes

"Rural communities are an integral part of our country, and they have been highly impacted by COVID-19 in many different ways. Despite these challenges, the Government of Canada is proud to continue making investments, like this new water treatment system, that help make communities like Petit Rocher even healthier, greener and liveable places."

Serge Cormier, Member of Parliament for Acadie—Bathurst, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"Investing in improved wastewater and drinking water facilities is an important part of delivering on our government's priority to build vibrant and sustainable communities. With projects like these, we are not only preserving public health and protecting the environment, we are also equipping communities with the infrastructure they need for population growth and economic recovery."

The Honourable Gary Crossman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation

"I am very proud to see the collaboration between all levels of government. Adequate drinking water is a must for all canadian citizens. I am proud to finally be able to say to the citizens of Petit Rocher that we have water that is of the highest quality!"

Her Worship Rachel Boudreau, Mayor of the Village of Petit-Rocher

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure that meets the unique needs of rural and northern communities, like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity.

The Government of Canada has invested more than $574 million towards 330 infrastructure projects across New Brunswick under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than towards 330 infrastructure projects across under the plan. Across Canada , since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.

