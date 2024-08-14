TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, NATIONAL is pleased to announce Peter McNeill's appointment to Vice-President and Practice Lead, Corporate Communications and Capital Markets, of the Toronto office. Peter will also sit on the Toronto senior leadership team.

Peter McNeill Joins NATIONAL Public Relations' Toronto Office. Photo from left to right: Peter McNeill, Vice President and Practice Lead, Corporate Communications and Capital Markets and Brian Pearl, Managing Partner, NATIONAL Toronto (CNW Group/NATIONAL Public Relations Inc.)

With more than 20 years of experience in corporate and financial communications with a focus on brand and crisis management, Peter has worked across a wide array of sectors including banking, insurance, technology, business consulting and more. Peter's client-focused and collaborative approach has fueled his ability to develop cutting-edge communications strategies that have driven business results for his clients, while enabling them to maintain competitive advantage.

Over the course of his career, Peter has prioritized building high-performing teams that generate results beyond communications targets, and rather those that bolster the financial successes and broader growth ambitions of his clients. Prior to this role at NATIONAL Public Relations, Peter served as a Head of Communications and Business Development at The Targeted Strategies Group, and as Senior Director of Marketing and Communications at CIBC. Peter has also held roles with KPMG, Altus Group, Dell and Deloitte.

"With his growth-minded disposition and his passion for driving tangible business results, Peter is the perfect addition to further bolster our industry leading corporate communications and capital markets offerings," said Brian Pearl, Managing Partner of NATIONAL's Toronto office. "Peter will deliver the forward-looking and innovative approach that's needed to continue driving success in Toronto and beyond, while also helping us to forge new and exciting industry connections to deepen our presence across the country".

Peter has maintained several board member positions over the course of his career, including serving as Chair, Board of Directors of United Way of York Region and also as a Board Member with the National Media Awards Foundation. Peter holds a Master of Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts from York University.

About NATIONAL Public Relations

NATIONAL Public Relations provides creative communications solutions that move people in thought and actions. We bring together a team of 300 seasoned professionals, who are committed to helping organizations of all sizes and in all sectors understand their challenges and opportunities and solve the issues they are facing. For 47 years, NATIONAL has been at the center of issues and industries that matter, leading change for today and tomorrow.

NATIONAL is Canada's leading public relations firm, with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Saint John, Halifax and St. John's. Its network includes Time & Space, a leader in media strategy, data analysis, planning and execution.

NATIONAL Public Relations is an AVENIR GLOBAL company, the largest Canadian-owned global communications firm, ranked among the 25 largest in the world with offices in 23 locations across Canada, the U.S., Europe and the Middle East. For more information about NATIONAL, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE NATIONAL Public Relations Inc.

For further information: Gal Wilder, [email protected], + 1 416.602.4092