Peter Mazoff Appointed President and CEO of GOLO Mobile Inc.

MONTREAL, Nov. 12, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - GOLO Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "GOLO") (TSXV: GOLO), the Montreal‑based mobile on-demand eco-delivery and pick-up platform, today announced the appointment of Peter Mazoff as its new President and CEO, effective November 12, 2019. Mazoff replaces former President and CEO, Jean-Francois Noel, who has decided to explore opportunities outside of the Company.

GOLO, whose common shares began trading on the Canadian TSX Venture Exchange in July of this year, offers on demand pick-up and delivery services for food and other everyday goods through its mobile and web-based "order ahead" platform. GOLO caters to a wide range of communities such as airports, office towers, condo towers, hotels, hospitals, and convention centers.

Mazoff, who is also concurrently replacing Mr. Noel as an executive director on the board of directors of the Company, brings more than 20 years of leadership experience to the role and a proven track record of driving growth for both start-up and established businesses. He was previously President of Thinking Capital, which he co-founded in 2006. During his 11-year tenure leading Thinking Capital, Mazoff helped to secure investment funds for over 15,000 organizations and established Thinking Capital as Canada's largest, non-bank lender to small businesses. Prior to Thinking Capital, Mazoff headed up marketing for Progressive Gourmet, a US-based food manufacturer, where he was instrumental in driving double digit growth in both revenues and net income. Much of Peter's career before that was dedicated to developing strategic pricing models and leveraging data analysis to solve large, complex problems. ⁱ

Brahm Gelfand, Chairman of the board of directors of GOLO, commented: "Having listed on the TSX Venture Exchange earlier in the year, GOLO is at a pivotal point in its growth journey and ideally placed to exploit the enormous potential of the order ahead delivery sector in Canada and beyond. We're confident that Peter's highly customer-centric approach and operational flair, combined with his proven track record of driving strong results, will play a crucial role accelerating the business along that critical growth path. We're delighted to have him on board."

Mazoff added: "I am really looking forward to being part of this pioneering and highly dynamic business at such an exciting time in its history. GOLO's mission is to make everyday life better and I'm confident there are so many opportunities we can pursue in the mobile on-demand delivery and pick-up space that will help us to deliver against this promise. I can't wait to meet the team and get started."

Mr Gelfand added: "Jean-Francois is a true entrepreneur and has developed this business from start-up status to a highly reputable player in the communities it serves. He has also instilled a culture of innovation across the team that will stand them in good stead for the future. We would like to thank him for his tremendous contribution to the development of GOLO since inception."

GOLO is an app developed in Montreal. Launched in April 2018, GOLO connects consumers with neighbouring shops, offering everyday items for pick-up or delivery. GOLO's fleet of electric vehicles supports over 400 partnering merchants in Montreal including restaurants, flower shops, pharmacies, pet stores and much more.

GOLO is also the technology solution for innovative building owners who want to increase the opportunities for their tenants to network with the other users of the building. GOLO bridges the gap between the merchants and the customers by connecting them through an easy-to-use shopping app and a courteous and professional delivery service.

GOLO makes everyday life better by delivering what you need, when you need it.

In April 2019, GOLO was acquired by HAW Capital Corp. On July 5th, 2019, common shares of GOLO (formerly HAW Capital Corp.) began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GOLO.

For further information: Na'eem Adam, directeur marketing, GOLO Mobile Inc., T : +1-514-622-0442 / E: naeem@golo.io

