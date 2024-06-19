Peter C. Wardle elected as Treasurer of Law Society of Ontario

TORONTO, June 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The Law Society of Ontario's governing board, today, elected Peter C. Wardle as Treasurer for the 2024-25 term. The Treasurer is the elected leader of the Law Society, which regulates Ontario's lawyers and paralegals in the public interest. Mr. Wardle will take office at the June 28 board meeting (known as Convocation).

"I am grateful for this opportunity and I thank my fellow benchers for bestowing it upon me. I look forward to leading the Law Society benchers, and the lawyers and paralegals of Ontario, in a respectful and productive manner," said Mr. Wardle. "I extend thanks to my colleague and friend Jacqueline Horvat for her work over the years as a bencher and as Treasurer. I wish her well in her future endeavors."

"I also wish to thank and congratulate my colleague, Sidney Troister. I look forward to our continued work together on matters vital to serving the public and the professions, well."

Mr. Wardle served as a bencher from 2011 to 2019 and was re-elected in 2023. He is co-chair of the Governance Review Task Force and vice-chair of the Professional Development and Competence Committee. He has served as co-chair of the Mentoring Task Force and, Audit and Finance Committee as well as chair of the Compensation Fund, and Professional Development and Competence Committees. He is the current vice-chair of the Appeal Division of the Law Society Tribunal and serves as a hearing and appeal adjudicator.

Mr. Wardle has built his reputation as a recognized and trusted advocate over more than 38 years, representing parties in commercial disputes involving contract interpretation, shareholder and partnership obligations, securities, directors' and officers' liability, professional negligence, construction, estates and real estate.

He has appeared before a wide variety of regulatory tribunals. He has prosecuted a number of discipline cases on behalf of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario. He has acted in a number of public inquiries, including as counsel for a group of affected families before the Inquiry into Pediatric Forensic Pathology in Ontario and a citizens group in the Cornwall Public Inquiry. In 2022, he acted as lead counsel for the City of Ottawa in the Ottawa Light Rail Transit Public Inquiry.

Mr. Wardle is ranked by Best Lawyers for his work in directors' and officers' liability and securities litigation. He is recognized by LEXPERT for his professional liability practice and is designated by Martindale-Hubbell as "AV® Preeminent™" – its highest peer review rating.

He was called to the Bar of Ontario in 1986 after receiving a B.A. with honours (1979) from Wilfrid Laurier University and an LL.B (1984) From Queen's University.

The Law Society regulates lawyers and paralegals in Ontario, in the public interest. The Law Society has a mandate to protect the public interest, to maintain and to advance the cause of justice and the rule of law, to facilitate access to justice for the people of Ontario and to act in a timely, open and efficient manner.

