MONTRÉAL, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Petal Santé, a leader in real-time care orchestration systems, and Vitr.ai, a specialist in AI-powered patient–provider matching, are pleased to announce a new partnership that brings together their complementary expertise to enhance the patient journey within Canada's primary care network.

Through this strategic collaboration, the two companies aim to offer a joint solution that simplifies patient intake and reduces pressure on the healthcare system by improving the relevance and efficiency of every medical and paramedical appointment.

The goal is simple: a patient should be able to express their health concern in plain language, be guided to the most appropriate healthcare professional based on their symptoms, and—within a few clicks—be offered a range of appointment options nearby, all based on real-time availability. The result: a clear, seamless, and simplified experience for the patient.

This new solution leverages Vitr.ai's latest advances in natural language processing (NLP) to identify the patient's health issue based on the keywords they use. Petal Santé's technology then facilitates real-time appointment booking with the appropriate healthcare provider. The integration of Petal Santé's and Vitr.ai's platforms is now complete and ready to be rolled-out in healthcare jurisdictions across Canada.

"This collaboration goes beyond simply combining technologies . It's rooted in a shared vision and a common ambition: to improve access to primary care nationwide through smart, integrated solutions that are patient-centred and grounded in the realities of today's healthcare system," said Patrice Gilbert, CEO of Petal Santé.

"In recent years, several provinces have invested in what are known as 'digital front doors'. Too often, these have led to fragmented care—or no care at all. What Canadians need is simple: timely, relevant care delivered by the team that knows them best, no matter which 'door' they use to enter the system. And that's exactly what this partnership makes possible," explained Alexandre Chagnon, Managing Director at Vitr.ai.

The partnership between Petal Santé and Vitr.ai was announced at the 2025 Première Ligne en Santé [2025 Frontline Health Congress], taking place at the Palais des congrès in Montreal through June 6. The event brings together 120 organizations and over 1,700 participants to discuss the future of primary care in Canada.

SOURCE Petal Santé

