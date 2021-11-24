As a nod to Petal's growth and leadership within the digital health market, the company has been selected as one of the winners, ranked number 25, in the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program. The program recognizes Canada's 50 fastest-growing technologies, highlighting their commitment to innovation, continued resilience amid a global pandemic, strong leadership, and rapid revenue growth between 2017 and 2020.

"Over the past few years, Petal's team has grown significantly, with over 250 employees and offices in Canada, Europe, and the US," says Julie Bergeron, SVP Strategy, Partnerships and Market Access of Petal. "Petal continues to grow and develop its digital solutions to address the current challenges in healthcare. Our main priority is to enable healthcare organizations to orchestrate care by ensuring patients are seen at the right time, in the right place, with the right care."

Petal equips large healthcare entities with the tools needed to respond to the challenges of healthcare managers, physicians and IT experts by offering simple and effective solutions that improves access to care. Since 2010, Petal has assisted various healthcare organizations across the country in transforming their operations into a digital platform.

"The pandemic forced healthcare organizations and governments to rethink their ways of working," says Patrice Gilbert, President of Petal. "COVID-19 really expedited the need for secure technology in healthcare that harnesses centralization and interoperability to allow instant access to the data that's needed, and Petal empowers stakeholders across the entire healthcare ecosystem to make informed decisions to optimize patient care."

Petal works closely with healthcare organizations to support them in their digital transformation and orchestrate the continuum of care, improving the well-being of our community. The new brand identity is a reflection of how Petal has developed the expertise to help different stakeholders of healthcare organizations to improve care in real time. To learn more about how technology can improve the efficiency of healthcare delivery, visit www.petal-health.com .

About Petal

Petal is a Canadian leader in digital health, with over 60,000 professional healthcare users in more than 250 healthcare facilities across Canada and Europe. Petal provides real-time visibility and data-driven insight through a one-cloud orchestrator platform to better allocate resources, optimize operational efficiency, and deliver improved healthcare in a region or health organization. As a result, health delivery organizations increase their capacity management and patient throughput in an efficient manner and improve their quality and access to care. Founded in 2010, Petal's head office is based in Québec City with national and global branch offices located in Montréal, Regina, Boston and Paris. For more information, visit www.petal-health.com/

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's preeminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship, the program features distinct categories, including the Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2021 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBC, EDC, TMX Group, Miller Thomson, Clarity Recruitment, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca .

