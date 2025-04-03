Pet Valu Takes Action to Support Increased 'Appetite' for Canadian Brands and Companies

Canadian Specialty Pet Retailer Introduces New Lower Prices on its Premium, Made in Canada Performatrin Prime Kibble

MARKHAM, ON, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - To assist devoted pet lovers who are committed to buying Canadian made products, Pet Valu, Canada's leading specialty retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies, today introduced new lower prices across its line-up of premium quality, Made in Canada Performatrin Prime® dry dog and cat food. With price reductions of up to 15%, pet parents can continue to provide the same great quality food to their pets at new lower prices.

Pet Valu's line-up of Made-in-Canada Performatrin Prime Kibble. (CNW Group/Pet Valu Canada Inc.)

"As Canada's largest locally owned and operated pet specialty retailer, Pet Valu has a strong legacy serving devoted pet lovers and their pets' needs across Canada for almost 50 years. Over this time, we have curated an extensive portfolio of Canadian brands and products, including local emerging and innovative brands, while supporting devoted pet lovers looking for Made in Canada products," says Greg Ramier, President and Chief Operating Officer at Pet Valu. "Today we're taking our commitment to supporting Canadian brands a step further by introducing new lower prices on an excellent and popular Canadian brand, Performatrin Prime, positioning it as the best priced pet food in the scientific nutrition category within our stores and digital channel."

Made exclusively in Canada, Performatrin Prime dry dog and cat food is a premium, science-backed nutrition tailored for each pet's life stage and health needs. Other highlights include a protein-first ingredient deck, which excludes fillers like wheat, soy, animal by-products, artificial flavours, preservatives or colours. Most Performatrin Prime formulas also contain a bonus three-tier dental health system* to help reduce plaque and tartar build up as pets eat. Performatrin Prime dry dog and cat food is available in Adult, Puppy, Kitten, Senior, Small Breed, Medium Breed, Large Breed Size, Indoor cat, Healthy Weight, Hairball, Sensitive Skin & Stomach, Oral Care and Urinary Care.

As the national feeding sponsor of Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides, Pet Valu provides Performatrin Prime and Performatrin Ultra® food and treats to all puppies and dogs in training, ensuring these hardworking puppies and dogs have the right nutrition to meet their daily energy and nutrient requirements.

"Over the past few months, we've seen an increased appetite from devoted pet lovers to transition their pets to Made in Canada nutrition," says Matthew Shanks, Vice President of Proprietary Brands at Pet Valu. "We appreciate the intricacies of nutrition decisions and believe the premium quality and compelling value of Performatrin Prime, together with the support of our in-store Animal Care Experts, will help make the transition to a Made in Canada food even easier. Performatrin Prime is good for our pets, good for our community and good for Canada."



Today's announcement is part of a series of measures Pet Valu has introduced to make it easier to support Canadian brands and companies, including enhanced in-store signage, an online Made in Canada destination (www.petvalu.ca/Canada) and 360-degree marketing initiatives like emails, social posts and digital flyer pages.

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu is Canada's leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 800 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For more than 45 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, a premium product offering and engaging in-store services. Through its neighbourhood stores and digital platform, Pet Valu offers more than 10,000 competitively-priced products, including a broad assortment of premium, super premium, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. The Company is headquartered in Markham, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PET). To learn more, please visit: www.petvalu.ca.

*Performatrin Prime Senior does not contain a three-tier dental health system.

