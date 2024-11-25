Pet Valu Strengthens Your Rewards™ Loyalty Program with Addition of Royal Canin

First Canadian retailer to offer Royal Canin in a frequent buyer program

MARKHAM, ON, Nov. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Pet Valu, the leading Canadian specialty retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies, has announced that Royal Canin, one of the most recognized premium pet food brands in Canada, has joined the Company's popular Your Rewards loyalty program, through participation in its frequent buyer program. Underscoring the Company's leadership role in the Canadian pet retail industry, and our strong collaborative relationship and support of the Royal Canin brand, Pet Valu is pleased to be selected as the first Canadian retailer to offer Royal Canin in a frequent buyer program and provide value to our loyal Royal Canin shoppers.

"Royal Canin is known for creating precise nutritional formulas that help cats and dogs lead long, healthy lives," says Greg Ramier, Chief Operating Officer and President at Pet Valu. "We are excited to be able to offer Royal Canin dog and cat dry food through the Your Rewards frequent buyer program, helping provide further value to our loyal members particularly at a time when they need it most. We invite all devoted pet lovers who feed their pet Royal Canin to take advantage of this offer."

The Your Rewards frequent buyer program rewards members for purchasing their pet's favourite food. Each time a member purchases 12 items of the same select brand, size and format they qualify to receive the 13th item for free. Now including Royal Canin dog and cat dry food, the Your Rewards frequent buyer program features over 3,000 products across several of Pet Valu's most popular brands, helping feed dogs, cats, small animals and birds for less. As one of Canada's largest pet specialty loyalty programs, the Pet Valu Your Rewards loyalty program provides its 2.8 million active members with multiple ways to save on purchases for their pets. In addition to its frequent buyer program, Your Rewards members benefit from:

Seniors/Military Day – qualifying members save 10% on regular-priced merchandise on the last Thursday of every month;

– qualifying members save 10% on regular-priced merchandise on the last Thursday of every month; Case discounts – save 5% when purchasing cases of select cans, pouches, tubs, tetras and trays;

– save 5% when purchasing cases of select cans, pouches, tubs, tetras and trays; Frequent wash program – buy four dog washes and get the fifth wash free; and

– buy four dog washes and get the fifth wash free; and Exclusive emails and offers – subscribe to Pet Valu emails and be eligible for personalized offers.

Registering for Your Rewards loyalty program is free and easy. Simply visit https://www.petvalu.ca/your-rewards-benefits.

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu is Canada's leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 800 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For more than 45 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, a premium product offering and engaging in-store services. Through its neighbourhood stores and digital platform, Pet Valu offers more than 10,000 competitively-priced products, including a broad assortment of premium, super premium, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. The Company is headquartered in Markham, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PET). To learn more, please visit: www.petvalu.ca.

