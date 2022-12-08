Pet Valu's Companions for Change™ Program Raises More than $2 Million, Commits Over $700,000 to Help Animal-Related Causes with Large Capital Projects in 2022

Companions for ChangeTM Program supporting adoption centre, transport vehicles and mobile spay and neuter clinics across Canada

MARKHAM, ON, Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Pet Valu, the leading Canadian specialty retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies, proudly announced today the results of its 2022 Companions for ChangeTM initiatives, including raising more than $2 million for animal-related causes, finding forever homes for over 3,000 homeless pets, committing more than $700,000* in sponsorships for large capital projects and supporting awareness building campaigns for charities that help pets and pet lovers.

"The goal of the Companions for Change program is to make a big impact. To date, we have provided 15 animal-related organizations long-term support based on the organizations' most urgent needs," says Tanbir Grover. "This support has included financial assistance towards an animal adoption and wellness centre and the purchase of animal transport and spay and neuter vehicles that enable the charities to provide far-reaching and effective assistance to the pets in their care."

In 2022, Pet Valu committed over $700,000 in sponsorships to pet charities for large capital projects. Some of their commitments include:

$ 250,000* to the North Bay and District Humane Society to support construction of a new adoption centre that will better meet the needs of animals and the community.

to support construction of a new adoption centre that will better meet the needs of animals and the community. $172,500 to Canadian Animal Task Force (CATF) towards the purchase of two animal support vehicles which will improve the safety of communities and the well-being of their animal populations.

towards the purchase of two animal support vehicles which will improve the safety of communities and the well-being of their animal populations. $100,000 to the Edmonton Humane Society to support the operations of their mobile spay and neuter vehicle, which travels into neighbourhoods to make low cost spay/neuter services more accessible.

to support the operations of their mobile spay and neuter vehicle, which travels into neighbourhoods to make low cost spay/neuter services more accessible. $61,000 to Winnipeg Humane Society towards an urgent care transport vehicle to transport clinic staff, vet equipment and injured or sick animals to their facilities.

In addition, Pet Valu's Companions for Change program continued its commitment to Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides, sponsoring the national Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides, Dog Guides' largest annual fundraiser, and providing Performatrin®and Performatrin Ultra®food and treats to all puppies and dogs in training. When Pet Valu launched its new subscription service AutoShip in September, it committed to donating $20 worth of Performatrin dog food to the Dog Guides' feeding program for every product added to an AutoShip subscription by December 31, 2023.

"Since 2010, the Companions for Change program has raised over $24 million in funds and helped more than 42,000 homeless animals find their forever families, and since our sponsorship program started in 2018 we have committed more than $1.5 million to help animal organizations with larger capital projects," says Grover. "We're very grateful for our devoted pet lovers and corporate partners who generously support our fundraising events for the Companions for Change program each year. Their ongoing support has enabled the Companions for Change program to have a real and lasting impact."

Annual funds provided for Companions for Change initiatives originate from multiple fundraising initiatives hosted by Pet Valu and its franchisees. These include Pet Appreciation Month in June and Companions for Change month in October, during which devoted pet lovers contribute by purchasing PAWS, making custom donations at check-out and rounding up their purchases at checkout. Pet Valu and its corporate partners also provide additional support by donating $1 off the sale of select products. In December, Pet Valu offers a "give-what-you-can" calendar with all proceeds going towards Companions for Change initiatives.

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. ("Pet Valu") (TSX: PET) is Canada's leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 700 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For more than 40 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, a premium product offering and engaging in-store services. Pet Valu's neighbourhood stores offer more than 7,000 competitively-priced products, including a broad assortment of premium, super premium, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. To learn more, please visit: www.petvalu.ca.

*These are the total funds Pet Valu will contribute over the life of the sponsorship.

