Pet Valu's Companions for Change™ Fundraising Initiatives Surpass $4 Million in 2024

MARKHAM, ON, Dec. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Pet Valu, the leading Canadian specialty retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies, proudly announced today that its Companions for Change™ program had its most successful fundraising year since inception, collecting more than $4.1 million in monetary and product donations to date in 2024 for Canadian animal rescues, shelters and charities. The philanthropic program also helped find fur-ever homes for more than 4,600 homeless pets across Canada this year.

"This was a tremendous fundraising year for the Companions for Change program, a testament to the continued support from our franchisees and corporate store teams, as well as the compassion and generosity of devoted pet lovers across Canada," says Tanbir Grover, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer at Pet Valu. "Since 2010, the Companions for Change program has raised more than $32 million and found fur-ever homes for over 51,000 pets. We have been fortunate to see firsthand the positive impact our program has on Canadian pet communities and look forward to continuing our efforts next year."

The Companions for Change program is a longtime supporter of Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides ("Dog Guides"), and this year, the Companions for Change program and Pet Valu together pledged to contribute $500,000 to a modern, purpose-built Puppy Training Room in Dog Guides' new training centre in Oakville. The room, which will host small group classes on grooming, puppy fitness, confidence building, basic obedience and loose leash walking, will serve as a critical hub in the new school, providing the puppies with the best possible start before they enter formal training. In addition to supporting the Puppy Training Room, the Companions for Change program continues to sponsor Dog Guides' largest annual fundraiser, the national Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides, and to provide Performatrin Ultra® and Performatrin Prime® food and treats to all puppies and dogs in training. In addition, in 2024 Pet Valu proudly sponsored 20 additional Dog Guides teams that enable greater independence for Canadians in need.

With the goal of making an impact, each year, Companions for Change sponsorships help much-deserving animal organizations across Canada achieve larger capital projects. Since the sponsorships started in 2018, Pet Valu has provided meaningful, capital investments to 14 Canadian animal organizations, including the North Bay and District Humane Society. A sponsorship in 2018 enabled North Bay and District Humane Society to launch the North Bay Animal Rescue & Relief Transport and a second sponsorship in 2023, supported the construction of an adoption and wellness centre, establishing it as the "Hub of the North" for animal services in Ontario. This year, Pet Valu provided a third sponsorship which will allow the North Bay Animal Rescue & Relief Transport to remain on the road for another five years.

"One hundred per cent of every dollar raised through the Companions for Change program is distributed to pet organizations, enabling us to help pets, locally, regionally and nationally every year. Our support ranges from funding mobile spay and neutering units and animal transport to constructing new shelters and wellness facilities to providing much needed essentials to local pets waiting for home," says Grover. "With hundreds of stores across Canada, we are able to impact the local communities in which we operate in a meaningful way."

Donations raised through the Companions for Change program originate from multiple fundraising initiatives hosted by Pet Valu and its franchisees. These include Pet Appreciation Month in June and Companions for Change month in October, during which devoted pet lovers contribute by purchasing PAWS, making custom donations and rounding up their purchases at checkout. This year, Pet Valu had its most successful Pet Appreciation Month, raising more than $2.2 million in monetary and product donations for over 400 animal-related causes across Canada. Pet Valu and its franchisees also provide additional support by donating $1 per item on the sale of select Performatrin® and Fresh 4 Life® products in October. With the season of giving upon us, there are still ways to help pets in need. In stores now, Pet Valu offers a "give-what-you-can" calendar with all proceeds going towards the Companions for Change program or you can donate products instore to our product donation bins for local pet organizations.

Pet Valu is Canada's leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 800 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For more than 45 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, a premium product offering and engaging in-store services. Through its neighbourhood stores and digital platform, Pet Valu offers more than 10,000 competitively-priced products, including a broad assortment of premium, super premium, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. The Company is headquartered in Markham, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PET). To learn more, please visit: www.petvalu.ca.

