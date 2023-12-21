Pet Valu's Companions for Change Program Raises More than $3.5 Million in 2023

More than $2.5 million donated to 500+ local animal rescues, shelters and charities across Canada

MARKHAM, ON, Dec. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Pet Valu, the leading Canadian specialty retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies, proudly announced today that its 2023 Companions for ChangeTM initiatives raised more than $3.5 million in monetary and product donations for animal-related causes and found forever homes for over 4,700 pets seeking homes across Canada.

"Pet Valu is committed to making an impact in all the communities we operate in, and every year, each of our stores raise funds and collect product donations for animal organizations in their communities," says Tanbir Grover, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer at Pet Valu. "We are very proud that over 500 local Canadian rescues, shelters and charities benefitted from the more than $2.5 million raised by our stores this year specifically for local rescue partners."

In addition to supporting hundreds of community-based animal organizations, Companions for ChangeTM provides annual sponsorships to pet charities for large capital projects such as rescue transport, mobile spay and neutering units and the construction of new shelters and wellness facilities. This year roughly $1 million was raised for Pet Valu's Companions for ChangeTM sponsorship program. This ongoing sponsorship program has advanced meaningful large capital investments in 2023, including:

Opening North Bay and District Humane Society's Companions for Change TM Pet Adoption and Wellness Centre . The centre, which is a public showcase for adoptable animals and a place for community connection, volunteer engagement and educational opportunities for youth and seniors, establishes the shelter as the "Hub of the North" for animal services in Ontario ;

. The centre, which is a public showcase for adoptable animals and a place for community connection, volunteer engagement and educational opportunities for youth and seniors, establishes the shelter as the "Hub of the North" for animal services in ; Supporting the construction of Regina Humane Society's Animal Community Centre as the exclusive Pet Specialty Retail Sponsor of the "Adoption Street". The new modern facility will enable them to better serve the community in Regina and surrounding area in animal assisting services for homeless, lost or abused animals;

as the exclusive Pet Specialty Retail Sponsor of the "Adoption Street". The new modern facility will enable them to better serve the community in and surrounding area in animal assisting services for homeless, lost or abused animals; Renewing support for the Ontario SPCA's Mobile Animal Wellness Services Unit. The unit, which launched in 2019 with the support of a Companions for ChangeTM sponsorship, travels to communities across Ontario providing low cost spay and neuter surgeries, preventing thousands of unplanned offspring.

Companions for ChangeTM also continued to support Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides, sponsoring the national Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides, their largest annual fundraiser, and providing Performatrin Ultra® and Performatrin PrimeTM food and treats to all puppies and dogs in training. This year, it achieved a proud milestone of sponsoring its 200th Dog Guide team.

"Since launching in 2010, Companions for Change initiatives have raised more than $28 million in funds and products for animal organizations and found homes for more than 46,000 pets seeking homes. Our sponsorship program, which started five years ago, has raised more than $3 million. This year we donated more than $60,000 worth of food and supplies in emergency relief for pets and their evacuees affected by the wildfires in Nova Scotia, Alberta, and BC." says Grover. "As the year comes to a close, we would like to thank our devoted pet lovers and corporate supporters. Companions for ChangeTM has been so impactful because of their generosity."

Donations raised through the Companions for ChangeTM program originate from multiple fundraising initiatives hosted by Pet Valu and its franchisees. These include Pet Appreciation Month in June and Companions for ChangeTM month in October, during which devoted pet lovers contribute by purchasing PAWS, making custom donations and rounding up their purchases at checkout. Pet Valu and its Franchisees also provide additional support by donating $1 per item on the sale of select Performatrin® and Fresh 4 Life® products in October. In November, Pet Valu offers a "give-what-you-can" calendar with all proceeds going towards Companions for ChangeTM.

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu is Canada's leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 700 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For more than 40 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, a premium product offering and engaging in-store services. Pet Valu's neighbourhood stores offer more than 7,000 competitively-priced products, including a broad assortment of premium, super premium, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. To learn more, please visit: www.petvalu.ca.

