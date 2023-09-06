Pet Valu Releases Exclusive Bailey & Bella® Fall Collection and Inspirational Digital Pet Fashion Lookbook

New modernized portfolio features practical and fashionable layering pieces from breathable polos to cozy hoodies to warming vests

MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - As the cooler weather approaches, Pet Valu, Canada's leading specialty retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies, announced today its new Bailey & Bella® fall collection featuring sweaters, hoodies, vests and water-repellent layering pieces for the fall season. Designed to be stylish and functional, the new collection is featured in an inspirational digital lookbook so devoted pet lovers can explore the collection and shop at their convenience.

"We're very excited about this year's collection as it builds on the fall classics with preppy styles, from a polo shirt with rugby stripes to a reversible super puffer vest," says Matthew Shanks, Vice President, Proprietary Brands at Pet Valu. "With all of the different layering pieces you can create an entire look for your pet that appeals to your sense of style and your pet's activity level."

Pet Valu's digital lookbook is a must see, inspirational tool. The lookbook, which includes clickable links so devoted pet lovers can discover the collection and purchase, is filled with additional information on the products along with animal care expertise, including signs of overheating, how to find the right fit, safety and more.

As fall weather is unpredictable, the 2023 Bailey & Bella® fall collection includes lighter items such as thinner knits and hoodies all the way to parkas for deep winter. Small embellishments such as bows, reflective piping, and exterior pockets that can be used to carry essentials, have been added to many pieces. All of the items feature a convenient harness compatible leash hole, are easy to put on and take off, and come in many sizes.

In addition to the fall apparel, Pet Valu has released a selection of fall-themed Jump® branded toys including large and small plush toys, a crinkle and squeak tug rope and treat dispensing puzzles. The toys are designed to provide stimulating interactive play, promote learning and discovery and keep pups busy for hours as families shift to fall routines and pets spend more time at home.

The fall collection is being supported by a 360 marketing campaign including email, paid digital ads and search ads on Flipp and Reebee.

The fall collection is available exclusively in Pet Valu's family of stores across Canada including Pet Valu®, Bosley's by Pet Valu®, Paulmac's®, Total Pet® and Tisol® and online at petvalu.ca.

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu is Canada's leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 700 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For more than 40 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, a premium product offering and engaging in-store services. Pet Valu's neighbourhood stores offer more than 7,000 competitively priced products, including a broad assortment of premium, super premium, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. To learn more, please visit: www.petvalu.ca.

