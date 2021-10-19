Pet Valu Launches New Brand Campaign, 'Love Lives Here'

New campaign showcases deep emotional bond between Devoted Pet Lovers and their pets

MARKHAM, ON, Oct. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Pet Valu, the leading Canadian specialty retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies, has launched a new national brand campaign, highlighting the power of love provided by pets, the profound effect that love has on pet lovers' lives and how Pet Valu nurtures this love. Titled 'Love Lives Here', the 30 and 15 second spots are currently being broadcast across both traditional and social media platforms starting in October through to the holiday season.

"Having a pet isn't always easy. There are days they track mud through the house, chew through a good pair of shoes or get sick, but the love between pets and pet lovers is so powerful these tough moments only strengthen their love for each other," says Idan Driman, Vice President Marketing at Pet Valu. "We want Devoted Pet Lovers to know that Pet Valu is their local pet partner, here to help them when they need us, whether it's with animal care expertise, compassionate service or high-quality products."

Love Lives Here depicts various relatable moments between pet lovers and their pets. The multi-channel campaign includes national TV ads running on CBC, Global, CTV, City and national specialty channels and TV sponsorships on CBC's Strays, Breakfast Television's Furry Fridays, and Toronto and Vancouver Dog Walking Forecasts on Corus. Concurrently, the campaign is running a 30 second and three 15 second videos on YouTube, social and digital platforms, along with national out-of-home billboards and transit shelters showcasing pictures submitted from pet lovers from across Canada.

"Pet Valu has a deep connection with pet lovers; we understand the unconditional relationship they have with their pets," says Driman. "Through Love Lives Here we are driving awareness of this connection and reminding pet lovers that Pet Valu is here to support and grow that special relationship."

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu is Canada's leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 600 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For more than 40 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, a premium product offering and engaging in-store services. Pet Valu's neighbourhood stores offer more than 7,000 competitively priced products, including a broad assortment of premium, super premium, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. To learn more, please visit www.petvalu.ca.

SOURCE Pet Valu Canada Inc.

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Katherine Clark, [email protected], 416-453-3288; INVESTOR CONTACT: James Allison, [email protected], 289-806-4559

Related Links

https://www.petvalu.com/ca

