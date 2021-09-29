Pet Valu Launches Month-Long Companions for Change Event to Help Pets in Need

Activities include raising funds, collecting products and hosting Adoption Weekend on October 23–24

MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Pet Valu, the leading Canadian specialty retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies, is excited to announce its Companions for Change events in its 600+ stores across Canada to help pets in needs. For the month of October, the events will raise funds to provide grants for animal charities, collect products for local animal organizations and help to find the right forever homes for local homeless pets.

"Pet Valu is deeply committed to giving back through our Companion for Change program. Since 2010, we have raised more than $20 million for Canadian animal rescues and charities and we have found the right forever homes for more than 37,000 homeless pets," says Tanbir Grover, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer, Pet Valu. "Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic we are more determined than ever to help animal organizations that provide critical support to homeless pets."

From October 1st to 31st, pet lovers can support animal charities through multiple ways at their local Pet Valu store (including locations under its regional banners of Bosley's by Pet Valu®, Paulmac's Pets®, Tisol® and Total Pet® locations):

Purchase products in-store and add them to the store's collection for a local animal rescue.

Purchase Pet Valu's proprietary pet food (Performatrin®, Performatrin Ultra®, Performatrin Naturals® or 40 lb bags of Fresh 4 Life® cat litter) and Pet Valu will donate $1 from every bag sold during the month to its animal rescue grants. The grants are awarded to qualifying animal charities to help them expand the impact of their programs supporting pet population management, pet education or pet health services.

from every bag sold during the month to its animal rescue grants. The grants are awarded to qualifying animal charities to help them expand the impact of their programs supporting pet population management, pet education or pet health services. Round up purchases to the nearest dollar, with proceeds also supporting the grant program.

On October 23rd and 24th, volunteers and pets from local animal rescues will be on site at many Pet Valu stores (including locations under its regional banners) across Canada to meet individuals and families looking to adopt a pet. The focus of the event is to find the right forever home for each pet.

"We understand the power of love between pets and devoted pet lovers and we are committed to sparking and nurturing the unconditional bond they have with each other," says Grover. "Although the pandemic has fuelled an increase in pet adoptions, it has been very difficult for animal rescue organizations as many of their fundraising initiatives have been cancelled. Through our October Companions for Change events, we hope to give these organizations a much needed boost."

In addition to supporting hundreds of local animal shelters and charities through Companions for Change events, since 2018, Pet Valu has funded five rescue transportation and mobile health clinics for animal rescue organizations in Nova Scotia, Ontario and British Columbia. Pet Valu is also the national charitable partner for Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides , including feeding all puppies and dogs in training, and the primary sponsor of the Don't You Want Me Project .

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu is Canada's leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 600 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For more than 40 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, a premium product offering and engaging in-store services. Pet Valu's neighbourhood stores offer more than 7,000 competitively-priced products, including a broad assortment of premium, super premium, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. To learn more, please visit: www.petvalu.ca.

SOURCE Pet Valu Canada Inc.

For further information: Katherine Clark, Beacon Strategic Communications, [email protected], 416-453-3288

Related Links

https://www.petvalu.com/ca

