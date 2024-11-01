Pet-first digital holiday guide, pet wish lists, wish list contest and fundraising calendar for pets in need help create holiday magic for pets and devoted pet lovers

MARKHAM, ON, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Pet Valu, Canada's leading specialty retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies, is inspiring devoted pet lovers to imagine and create a holiday season filled with magical, memorable moments with their pets. This month Pet Valu is launching a digital holiday guide, pet wish lists and a wish list contest along with a fundraising calendar to help pets in need.

Pet Valu inspires magical holiday moments with pets. (CNW Group/Pet Valu Canada Inc.)

"When it comes to celebrating holidays with our pets, the magic is truly in the moments so we're providing inspiration and support for these festive moments," says Idan Driman, Vice President, Marketing at Pet Valu. "Every family has their own holiday traditions that they cherish. We want to show them different, fun, pet-friendly ways they can involve their pets, who are part of their family, in these much-loved traditions."

Pet Valu's digital holiday guide is a must-have resource for this holiday season. The 15-page, curated guide of expert tips, holiday essentials and wish list inspirations is designed to create tail-wag-worthy and purr-fect moments throughout the holiday season. The free guide includes how devoted pet lovers can dress their pets to impress, spend quality time with their pets in and outdoors, as well as how their pet can celebrate with food all season long, from holiday feasts to festive treats. It also covers holiday safety and wellness, including how to avoid over stimulation. The guide is available at https://www.petvalu.ca/flyer.

Building wish lists are part of many families' holiday preparations so, this year, Pet Valu is providing the opportunity to create holiday wish lists for pets. Pet parents can make a list of gifts their pet would like to receive or give and share it with friends and family members. Wish lists can be conveniently built and shared online through Pet Valu's Your Rewards™.

"Giving holiday gifts to pets continues to be very popular. However, if you're not a direct family member and don't know the pet's size, preferences and what they already own, it can be difficult to find the perfect gift," says Driman. "Our new pet wish list eliminates the stress of shopping and ensures the pet receives exactly what they want and need."

To help spread inspiration for magical holiday moments with pets, Pet Valu is running a #MomentsOfMagic Wishlist Contest from November 4 – 30, 2024. Pet parents are asked to imagine what they need to make the most magical, memorable holiday for their pet and to create a Pinterest wish list in their pet's name with all the items. All participants have the chance to be randomly selected to win a $500 CAD Pet Valu gift card that can be used to purchase their pet's wish list. For details on how to enter, visit https://www.instagram.com/petvalu/.

Tis the season for giving and giving back and Pet Valu is supporting pets in need over the holidays. Starting today, Pet Valu's Companions for Change™ calendars are available at all Pet Valu stores across Canada, excluding Quebec, for a give-what-you-can donation. The calendar features 13 photos of Canadian pets taken by their pet parents. More than 43,000 entries were received for the calendar and the winners were determined by public vote – nearly 5.5 million votes were cast during the 15-day voting period. One hundred per cent of the donations go to Pet Valu's Companions for Change™ initiatives which have raised more than $31 million to support Canadian animal rescues and charities across Canada since 2010.

Pet Valu will also be raising additional funds for its Companions for Change™ initiatives by inviting shoppers to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar on Giving Tuesday, Tuesday December 3rd.

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu is Canada's leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 800 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For more than 45 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, a premium product offering and engaging in-store services. Through its neighbourhood stores and digital platform, Pet Valu offers more than 10,000 competitively-priced products, including a broad assortment of premium, super premium, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. The Company is headquartered in Markham, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PET). To learn more, please visit: www.petvalu.ca.

