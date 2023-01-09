Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

MARKHAM, ON, Jan. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. ("Pet Valu" or the "Company") (TSX: PET), the leading Canadian specialty retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies, announced today that James Grady has resigned from his position as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective January 20, 2023, to pursue a leadership role in a private, US-based company.

"We greatly appreciate Jim's significant contributions through a period of tremendous change and expansion of Pet Valu including our initial public offering in 2021 and acquisition of Chico in Quebec last year. I want to thank Jim for his leadership and I'm excited to watch him pursue this next challenge."

The Company has begun a search for a new Chief Financial Officer. Tammy Nunez, Pet Valu's Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis, will assume the role of Interim CFO. Ms. Nunez has been with the Company for three years and previously worked in progressively senior financial positions over a 20-year career in retail and consumer goods companies.

"It has been a privilege to work alongside Richard and the team for the past five years as we've continued to improve upon Pet Valu's already successful business and deliver several years of record performance," said Mr. Grady. "This is an exceptional organization serving millions of Devoted Pet Lovers and their pets across Canada and I look forward to celebrating Pet Valu's continued success in the coming years."

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu is Canada's leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 700 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For more than 40 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, a premium product offering and engaging in-store services. Pet Valu's neighbourhood stores offer more than 7,000 competitively-priced products, including a broad assortment of premium, super premium, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. To learn more, please visit: www.petvalu.ca.

