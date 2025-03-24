Pet Valu Highlights the 'Valu' of Playing with Your Pets with Launch of "Playtime" Campaign

Campaign educates devoted pet lovers about mutual benefits of playing with pets and provides ideas and inspiration for pet play

MARKHAM, ON, March 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Pet Valu, Canada's leading specialty retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies, today launched its "Playtime" campaign, reminding devoted pet lovers to take a 'paws' and play with their pets. The fun-loving campaign features eye-catching creative, valuable educational content and curated product recommendations to enable pet parents to harness the benefits of pet playtime.

Pet Valu's "Playtime" Campaign (CNW Group/Pet Valu Canada Inc.)

"Our lives are filled with digital distractions and it's very easy to spend hours of time on screens every day," says Idan Driman, Vice President, Marketing, at Pet Valu. "Interactive playtime with your pet is good for both of you as it can help improve physical health, lower stress and strengthen your bond. With this new campaign we're encouraging pet parents to unplug for a few minutes, pick up a pet toy and have some fun with their pet."

Over the next four weeks, joyful dogs toting toys will unexpectedly pop up on pet parents' screens. Once they've been interrupted, devoted pet lovers will be directed to the Playtime landing page petvalu.ca/playtime where they can learn more about the mutual benefits of pet play as well as find play inspiration, expert tips and toy recommendations. Educational content includes how to strengthen bonds, build trust and enhance pet and pet parent well-being and mental stimulation through indoor play and outdoor adventures. Curated collections containing toys that encourage fun, interactive play are also featured. As always, Animal Care Experts in all of Pet Valu's over 800 locations across Canada, are ready to help provide playtime ideas and toy recommendations for however your pet likes to play.

"Pet play and pet toys aren't just 'nice to haves,' they're essential for supporting your pet's health and happiness and they're a key ingredient for a pet life well-lived. They're also important for your own physical, mental and emotional wellbeing," says Driman. "Shared activities such as playing fetch, working through a puzzle toy or dangling a wand toy will make both of you feel healthier and happier."

Pet Valu will be popping up and reminding pet parents to play with their pet across owned and paid social channels, mobile gaming environments, TV, Connected TV as well as in digital flyers, emails and in stores.

