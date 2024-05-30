Pet Valu Expands Performatrin® Brand into the Freezer with Launch of Performatrin Culinary

Easy-to-serve, high quality, frozen raw and gently cooked recipes crafted for devoted pet lovers

looking for minimally processed food for their dogs

MARKHAM, ON, May 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Pet Valu, Canada's leading specialty retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies, today launched Performatrin Culinary, a line of minimally processed, high quality, easy-to-serve, frozen nutrition for dogs. Made with fresh, human grade ingredients with added vitamins and minerals, Performatrin Culinary's initial offering consists of a selection of eight raw and seven gently cooked recipes such as Beef Risotto, and Pork Feast, providing dogs with healthy, humanized meal and snack options.

Performatrin Culinary Raw Chicken Dinner Adult Dog Food (CNW Group/Pet Valu Canada Inc.)

"Culinary pet food, including frozen raw, frozen gently cooked and freeze-dried raw formats, is one of our fastest growing categories, with an increasing number of devoted pet lovers seeking out less processed foods for their pets," says Matthew Shanks, Vice President of Proprietary Brands at Pet Valu. "Made using unique recipes that were developed exclusively for Pet Valu by our in-house nutritionist, Performatrin Culinary taps into this need with meals and snacks that are delicious, convenient, and compellingly priced to help dogs thrive."

Performatrin Culinary Gently Cooked meals and snacks are made in a Canadian facility that also produces food for human consumption. All gently cooked meals and snacks are made using fresh, human grade ingredients, cooked slowly at low temperatures and flash frozen to lock in nutrients and keep their delicious, fresh taste. Formulated to support healthy digestion, healthy skin and coat, immune health and strong teeth and bones, the gently cooked meals can be eaten as a complete and balanced meal or as a topper. The gently cooked, boneless chicken wing and meatball snacks provide a healthy, high in protein reward.

Made in small batches from delicious recipes, Performatrin Culinary Frozen Raw meals are a great alternative for pet parents looking for less processed food. Containing approximately 90% meat, triple-ground bones and organs, and approximately 10% fruit, vegetables, vitamins and minerals, Performatrin Culinary Frozen Raw meals provide the convenience of a raw diet without having to mix, measure or chop the ingredients. The raw meals are also available in Butcher's Select variety packs making it easy for devoted pet lovers who prefer to rotationally feed their dog different proteins.

All Performatrin Culinary Gently Cooked and Raw recipes are complete and balanced to Association of American Food Control Officials (AAFCO) standards. The meals and snacks do not contain gluten, wheat, corn, soy, artificial preservatives, colours or flavours. They are packaged in easy-to-serve, pre-portioned patties for Frozen Raw and zip-sealed pouches for Gently Cooked meals and snacks so pet parents simply thaw and serve.

"The introduction of Performatrin Culinary is grounded in Pet Valu's unwavering passion to provide the best quality foods for devoted pet lovers so their pets thrive," says Mr. Shanks. "In addition to offering convenient, healthy meals and snacks for dogs, our Performatrin Culinary offering provides customized solutions, such as our Gently Cooked Tummy Calmer recipe, a complete and balanced meal for pet parents who have dogs with sensitive stomachs."

As a part of the Performatrin family of brands, all Performatrin Culinary products carry a 100% money-back satisfaction guarantee and are included in Pet Valu's Your Rewards/VIP Plus Frequent Buyer program.

More information on Performatrin Culinary can be found at https://youtu.be/SKW6iuimhgM

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu is Canada's leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 700 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For more than 40 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, a premium product offering and engaging in-store services. Pet Valu's neighbourhood stores offer more than 7,000 competitively priced products, including a broad assortment of premium, super premium, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. To learn more, please visit: www.petvalu.ca.

